Stars Suffer Shutout Loss to San Antonio

November 22, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release





POSTGAME NOTES:

- Alexey Toropchenko's opening goal was his second of the year and second against the Stars. The rookie deflected a shot from Joey LaLeggia to put the Rampage up 1-0.

- Mike Vecchione scored his 12th goal of the season to extend the lead 31 seconds into the second period.

- Jordan Nolan recorded an unassisted goal in the second period to add to the Rampage lead.

- Colton Point made 28 saves in his first AHL start of the season after playing seven ECHL games with Idaho.

- Ville Husso made 26 saves for his second shutout of the season.

- Tonight was the Stars 12th road game in the first 18 games this season. Eight of the next 10 games will be played at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

- The Stars are now (0-11-0-1) in the last 12 games.

UPCOMING GAMES (All Games in CT):

- Saturday, Nov. 23 | 7:00 PM - vs. Rockford IceHogs at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

- Tuesday, Nov. 26 | 7:00 PM - vs. Iowa Wild at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

- Saturday, Nov. 30 | 7:00 PM - vs. Iowa Wild at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

- Sunday, Dec. 1 | 5 :00 PM - vs. Milwaukee Admirals at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

NOVEMBER 22, 2019

AT&T Center - San Antonio, Texas

Texas Stars - 0, San Antonio Rampage - 4

1st 2nd 3rd Final

RAMPAGE 1 2 1 4

STARS 0 0 0 0

Shots PEN-PIM PP

RAMPAGE 32 6-15:00 1/3

STARS 26 6-15:00 0/3

STARS : 3-13-0-2 (2-4-0-0 | HOME) (1-9-0-2 | AWAY)

- Goaltender: Colton Point (L) - 28 saves

RAMPAGE: 8-6-3-2 (5-2-0-2 | HOME) (3-4-3-0 | AWAY)

- Goaltender: Ville Husso (W) - 26 saves

THREE STARS Pres. by Xerox Business Solutions Southwest:

Ville Husso (SA) Mike Vecchione (SA) Jordan Nolan (SA)

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.