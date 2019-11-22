Stars Suffer Shutout Loss to San Antonio
November 22, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
POSTGAME NOTES:
- Alexey Toropchenko's opening goal was his second of the year and second against the Stars. The rookie deflected a shot from Joey LaLeggia to put the Rampage up 1-0.
- Mike Vecchione scored his 12th goal of the season to extend the lead 31 seconds into the second period.
- Jordan Nolan recorded an unassisted goal in the second period to add to the Rampage lead.
- Colton Point made 28 saves in his first AHL start of the season after playing seven ECHL games with Idaho.
- Ville Husso made 26 saves for his second shutout of the season.
- Tonight was the Stars 12th road game in the first 18 games this season. Eight of the next 10 games will be played at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.
- The Stars are now (0-11-0-1) in the last 12 games.
UPCOMING GAMES (All Games in CT):
- Saturday, Nov. 23 | 7:00 PM - vs. Rockford IceHogs at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
- Tuesday, Nov. 26 | 7:00 PM - vs. Iowa Wild at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
- Saturday, Nov. 30 | 7:00 PM - vs. Iowa Wild at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
- Sunday, Dec. 1 | 5 :00 PM - vs. Milwaukee Admirals at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
NOVEMBER 22, 2019
AT&T Center - San Antonio, Texas
Texas Stars - 0, San Antonio Rampage - 4
1st 2nd 3rd Final
RAMPAGE 1 2 1 4
STARS 0 0 0 0
Shots PEN-PIM PP
RAMPAGE 32 6-15:00 1/3
STARS 26 6-15:00 0/3
STARS : 3-13-0-2 (2-4-0-0 | HOME) (1-9-0-2 | AWAY)
- Goaltender: Colton Point (L) - 28 saves
RAMPAGE: 8-6-3-2 (5-2-0-2 | HOME) (3-4-3-0 | AWAY)
- Goaltender: Ville Husso (W) - 26 saves
THREE STARS Pres. by Xerox Business Solutions Southwest:
Ville Husso (SA) Mike Vecchione (SA) Jordan Nolan (SA)
