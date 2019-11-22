Flyers Loan Andy Andreoff to Lehigh Valley

Lehigh Valley, Pa. - The Philadelphia Flyers have announced today that they have loaned forward Andy Andreoff to their American Hockey League affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Andreoff, 28, is in his first season with the Phantoms and has registered seven points on three goals and four assists through 10 games. He was named a co-captain of Lehigh Valley on October 4 by Scott Gordon. Andreoff was recalled by the Flyers on November 8 and notched one assist in six games for Philadelphia.

Originally drafted in the third round (#80) in the 2011 NHL draft by the Los Angeles Kings, Andreoff has played 165 NHL games, for the Kings and Philadelphia Flyers, and has tallied 13 goals and 12 assists for 25 points and 214 penalty minutes. He mad his NHL debut on October 14, 2014 against the Edmonton Oilers.

A native of Pickering, Ontario, Andreoff has played a total of 242 AHL games, with the Manchester Monarchs, Syracuse Crunch and Lehigh Valley. He has totaled 134 points with 59 goals and 75 assists and 425 penalty minutes. He set a career high during last season with 26 goals, 29 assists and 55 points for the Syracuse Crunch. He was second in the AHL with 150 penalty minutes.

