Kings Assign Luff to Ontario

November 22, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release





ONTARIO, CA - The Los Angeles Kings, NHL affiliate of the Ontario Reign, have assigned forward Matt Luff to Ontario.

The 22-year-old Luff (born May 5, 1997) is a 6-2, 196-pound native of Oakville, Ontario who appeared in four games during his recall, posting one point (0-1=1). Prior to being called up to the Kings, he tallied 10 points (3-7=10), 10 penalty minutes and a plus-5 rating in 13 games this season with Ontario. At the time of his recall on Nov. 12, he ranked tied for the Reign lead in assists and tied for second on the team in points.

