Eagles Recall Forward Tim McGauley

November 22, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release





WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has recalled forward Tim McGauley from the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies. McGauley has generated two goals and eight assists in 13 games with Utah this season. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound center posted two goals and six assists in in 23 AHL games last season with the Eagles.

McGauley was signed to a three-year deal with the Washington Capitals in 2015 while in the midst of a highly-successful career with the Brandon Wheat Kings of the WHL. In five seasons with the Wheat Kings, he would register 102 goals and 157 assists in 276 games, including a 2014-15 season that would see him post 42 goals and 63 assists. Those numbers would earn McGauley Eastern Conference Player of the Year honors and land him a spot as a finalist for the Four Broncos Memorial Trophy, awarded to the WHL's top player. His major-junior career would culminate in 2015-16 when he helped lead Brandon to a WHL Championship.

McGaluey has collected 11 total points in 37 AHL games with the Eagles and Hershey Bears, he has also amassed 91 points in 139 ECHL contests with Utah and the South Carolina Stingrays.

Colorado returns to action when the Eagles travel to take on the San Jose Barracuda on Friday, November 22nd at 8:00pm MT at SAP Center in San Jose, California.

