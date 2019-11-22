T-Birds' Comeback Try Stymied by DeSmith, Penguins

November 22, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (11-8-0-0) cut a three-goal deficit down to a single goal, but could not complete the comeback try, falling by a final of 4-2 to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (11-5-1-1) on Friday night at the MassMutual Center.

The visitors got the jump on the game just 2:43 into the opening period when Andrew Agozzino won a face-off straight back to David Warsofsky. The veteran blueliner's shot created a rebound off Chris Driedger's pad, where Sam Miletic arrived first to hit Agozzino in the blue paint for the tap-in goal to make it 1-0.

The Penguins continued to dominate the first period, a 20-minute session that had no power plays for either side. They added to their lead 10:07 after the Agozzino goal as Thomas di Pauli raced to the blue paint to beat two T-Birds to a rebound before depositing his first goal of the season.

Casey DeSmith continued his red-hot play in the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton net, stopping all 10 shots that came his way in the opening frame, while Driedger stopped 13 of 15. DeSmith had entered Friday's action having stopped 104 of 105 shots in his last three starts, all victories.

The power plays would come in the second period, and the Penguins wasted little time striking on theirs when Stefan Noesen tapped home a diagonal feed from Agozzino at 6:14. Springfield's chance to answer on its power play came less than a minute later, and with pressure around the net, Blaine Byron picked up a loose puck off an Owen Tippett shot and Paul Thompson jab to pop it by DeSmith to cut the lead to 3-1 at 7:15.

Springfield had multiple chances to cut the lead further, including a scary play by DeSmith, who vacated his net to retrieve a loose stick before scampering back to his crease to deny Will Lochead from over 100 feet away. DeSmith held the fort through a 16-shot blitz from the Thunderbirds in the middle period to keep the Penguins' two-goal lead intact after 40 minutes.

The Thunderbirds' power play found a connection once again in the third to bring the score to 3-2, but only after DeSmith made multiple highlight reel saves, including a diving glove save on Byron at the near post. Henrik Borgstrom finally broke through DeSmith at the 5:21 mark of the third with the T-Birds on a 5-on-3 advantage. After holding the puck in the right circle, Borgstrom stuffed the puck into the top shelf over a kneeling DeSmith, and the lead was cut to 3-2. After being 0-for-26 over a stretch of six games, the Thunderbirds are now 4-for-10 in their last two games on the man advantage.

Springfield would outshoot the Penguins 32-16 in the final 40 minutes of regulation, but they could not find the equalizer on this night, and Noesen capped the Penguins' sixth straight win with an empty-netter in the final minute.

The Thunderbirds welcome the Providence Bruins on Saturday night for Hockey Fights Cancer night - puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m., and the T-Birds' specialty lavender jerseys will be auctioned postgame to benefit various local cancer charities.

For more ticket information or to become a 2019-20 Springfield Thunderbirds ticket package member, or to purchase single game tickets, call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.