Moose Sign Forward Hunter Fejes

WINNIPEG, November 21, 2019 - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team has signed forward Hunter Fejes to a professional tryout.

Fejes, 25, has collected nine points (4G, 5A) in 12 games with the ECHL's Orlando Solars Bears this season. The forward appeared in 42 games with the Moose during the 2018-19 season where he posted eight points (3G, 5A). The Anchorage, Alaska native played for two other AHL teams last season including the Rockford IceHogs and the Hershey Bears.

The Moose take on the Toronto Marlies on Saturday at Coca-Cola Coliseum. Puck drop is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT. The matchup will be broadcast on moosehockey.com/listenlive.

