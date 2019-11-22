Forward Jayson Megna Reassigned to Eagles

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forward Jayson Megna has been reassigned to the Eagles by the team's NHL affiliate. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound center has notched three goals and one assist in eight games this season with the Eagles, while also skating in eight NHL games with the Avalanche.

Megna spent the 2018-19 campaign with the AHL's Hershey Bears, producing 20 goals and 23 assists in 71 games during the regular season and added eight points in nine postseason outings. The Fort Lauderdale, Florida native has recorded 20 points (10g/10a) in 121 career NHL contests with the Avalanche, Pittsburgh Penguins, New York Rangers and Vancouver Canucks. He has tallied 173 points (83g/90a) in 320 total AHL regular-season games with the Eagles, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, Hartford Wolf Pack, Utica Comets and Hershey, while adding 21 points in 42 total postseason contests.

Colorado returns to action when the Eagles travel to take on the San Jose Barracuda on Friday, November 22nd at 8:00pm MT at SAP Center in San Jose, California.

