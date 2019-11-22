Red Wings Assign Smith, Griffins Recall Loggins

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Friday assigned forward Givani Smith to the Grand Rapids Griffins while the Griffins recalled rookie forward Troy Loggins from the ECHL's Toledo Walleye.

ï»¿ï»¿In his second professional season, the 21-year-old Smith has played in five games with the Red Wings during his NHL debut and recorded five penalty minutes while averaging 8:58 of ice time. He became the 180th Griffins alumnus to play in the NHL when he made his debut on Oct. 25 vs. Buffalo at Little Caesars Arena. In 10 games with the Griffins this year, he has posted seven points (3-4-7) and a team-high 27 PIM.

ï»¿A second-round selection, 46th overall, by the Red Wings in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, Smith made his pro debut with the Griffins during a three-game stint near the end of the 2016-17 season. During his rookie year in 2018-19, he recorded 13 points (6-7-13) and ranked eighth among first-year AHL skaters with 86 PIM in 64 regular season games for Grand Rapids before posting two assists and nine PIM in four Calder Cup Playoff contests. He has skated in 77 career AHL games, totaling 20 points (9-11-20) and 115 PIM.

ï»¿Prior to turning pro, the Toronto, Ontario, native played four seasons (2014-18) in the Ontario Hockey League. In 236 games between Barrie, Guelph and Kitchener, he accumulated 135 points (73-62-135) and 411 PIM and twice led the league in PIM (2016-17 and 2015-16).

Loggins, 24, ranks second among rookie Walleye skaters with seven points (2-5-7) in 11 games while adding 26 PIM.

Signed to a three-year contract by Grand Rapids that will last through the 2020-21 season, the 5-foot-10, 170-pound winger turned pro at the end of last year after a four-year career at Northern Michigan University and tallied one goal in four games with the Griffins. As a senior in 2018-19, Loggins was named the Western Collegiate Hockey Association's Player of the Year after he tied for second nationally with 23 goals and tied for fifth in the conference with 40 points in 39 games. In total, he accumulated 106 points (56-50-106) in 136 games from 2015-19 and was a two-time First Team All-WCHA selection (2017-18, 2018-19).

The Griffins (9-7-1-1) host the Milwaukee Admirals at 7 p.m.

