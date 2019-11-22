Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Devils, November 22

November 22, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





The set-up

The Belleville Senators will hit the road for the weekend that starts with a North Division contest against Binghamton.

The Senators (8-8-1-0) have dropped its last two decisions but remain just four points out of a playoff spot. Belleville is 6-3-1-0 over its last 10 games.

Binghamton (7-8-3-0) sit eighth in the North and have struggled to score so far this year as their 49 goals are the fewest in the division. The Devils don't take many penalties however as they are the third most disciplined team in the AHL.

Roster notes

The Sens recalled Francois Beauchemin and Chris Clapperton from Brampton Thursday morning while the team also signed defenceman Tom Parisi to a PTO.

The Senators are without Joseph LaBate, Andreas Englund and Stuart Percy, Jordan Murray, Hubert Labrie and Jonathan Davidsson who all stayed home this weekend.

No goaltending plans are confirmed for tonight but do not be surprised if Troy Mann runs Marcus Hogberg out there twice this weekend.

Previous history

The Sens and Devils have previously squared off 16 times with Belleville going 8-7-0-1 in that stretch. Belleville has struggled in Binghamton though only winning twice all-time. The two teams split a series back in October.

Who to watch

Rudolfs Balcers continues to find his game after injury derailed the start of his season. In three games back with Belleville, the Latvian has three goals and an assist.

Ben Street has had an explosive start to the season that sees him in a tie for third place in AHL scoring with 21 points. His 14 assists are also the fourth most in the league.

Where to watch

Friday's game starts at 7:05pm and can be seen LIVE on AHLTV. Follow the Belleville Sens on Twitter for live updates.

The radio broadcast on CJBQ 800 begins at 6:55pm with Jack Miller on the call.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.