Sens Stun Devils in Dominant Victory

November 22, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





The Belleville Senators snapped a two-game losing streak with a dominant 6-3 win in Binghamton Friday night.

Belleville's Marcus Hogberg made 24 saves while Vitaly Abramov (2), Jordan Szwarz, Drake Batherson, Alex Formenton and Josh Norris found the back of the net. The Devils' Evan Cormier turned away 16 shots while Fabian Zetterlund, Brandon Baddock and Brandon Gignac scored.

It took just 89 seconds for Binghamton to jump ahead as Hogberg couldn't find Jeremy Groleau's shot in his gear and Zetterlund was on hand to poke in a loose puck for his third of the year.

Belleville tied the game at 10:42 on the power play as captain Szwarz re-directed Batherson's one-time pass to bury his fifth of the season.

The Senators had its first lead of the night through Batherson's seventh of the season as he took a wonderful pass from Abramov to just squeeze the puck through Cormier for a 2-1 advantage.

A second power play goal pushed Belleville's lead to 3-1 at 16:41 as Formenton was all alone out front and could pick his spot for his fifth of his rookie campaign.

It was 4-1 1:24 into the second frame as Abramov sniped his first of the evening before Baddock cut the deficit to 4-2 on a nice give-and-go with Michael McLeod.

Norris restored the three-goal lead at 9:51 as he blew down the right wing before cutting across to beat Cormier on his blocker side as the Senators took a 5-2 lead into the third.

Binghamton cut it to 5-3 at 6:39 through Gignac but Abramov's second of the evening came at 15:08 as he had a wide open cage to aim at after Batherson had pulled Cormier out of position with a delayed feed.

Chris Martenet and Tom Parisi both made their Belleville debuts in the game and Parisi had an assist in the game. Clapperton recorded his first multi-point AHL game.

Belleville is back in action Saturday against Lehigh Valley. The Sens are back home Wednesday night against Laval and tickets are available.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.