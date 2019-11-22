P-Bruins Blank Bridgeport Sound Tigers, 5-0

November 22, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release





PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Max Lagace recorded his AHL-leading fourth shutout of the year and Brendan Gaunce collected three points as the Providence Bruins defeated the Bridgeport Sound Tigers, 5-0, on Friday night.

Jack Studnicka scored a goal for the third consecutive game and Alex Petrovic recorded his team-leading 15th point in the victory.

1st 2nd 3rd Final

BRIDGEPORT 0 0 0 0

PROVIDENCE 3 2 0 5

JAY LEACH, HEAD COACH

"It was our best start of the year for sure. Our first period was terrific. We carried things on into the second and were able to roll all four lines. Our goalie helped us out in the third and overall it was a good two points.

"I think our play has been more consistent, which is encouraging. We've had some good, hard practices and I hope we continue to build and play like we have over these last few games. "

BRENDAN GAUNCE - TWO GOALS, ONE ASSIST

"I think we played well as a team. We need to improve on playing a full 60, but this was the first time this season we've been up 5-0, so it was a unique situation.

"I think overall it was really good. Anytime you win there's confidence in the room. I think we've been playing well and we just want the hard work to continue dictating the results and things will take care of themselves."

STATS

- Jack Studnicka scored a goal for the third consecutive game. He has recorded five goals and two assists for seven points in his last seven contests.

- Brendan Gaunce opened the scoring for Providence and added another goal and an assist, all in the first period. He has scored six goals and collected four helpers in 12 games this season.

- Jakub Lauko recorded his first career multi-point game with two assists. Both assists came on shorthanded goals.

- Wiley Sherman and Alex Petrovic each collected two assists tonight.

- Providence recorded two shorthanded goals and have scored three shorthanded goals in the last two contests.

NEXT GAME

- The Bruins will travel to Springfield, Massachusetts to take on the Springfield Thunderbirds on Saturday, November 23 at MassMutual Center. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.

