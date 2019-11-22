Lewington Returns to Bears, Djoos Recalled by Capitals

November 22, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release





(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals announced today that defenseman Tyler Lewington has been re-assigned to the Hershey Bears. Additionally, the Capitals have recalled defenseman Christian Djoos from Hershey. These announcements were made by Capitals senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan.

Lewington, 24, has shuffled back and forth between the Bears and Capitals over the past week. He has appeared in six games with the Capitals this season, registering 17 penalty minutes. He has also skated in two games with Hershey. The defenseman recorded 15 points (three goals, 12 assists) in 65 games with Hershey in 2018-19 and collected 121 penalty minutes. In 242 career AHL games with the Bears, Lewington has posted 49 points (12 goals, 37 assists) and 501 penalty minutes.

Djoos, 25, led the Bears in assists (10) and was tied for second on the club in points (11) through 18 games this season. The defenseman played in 45 games with the Capitals last season, recording 10 points (one goal, nine assists). In 108 career NHL games, all with the Capitals, the Gothenburg, Sweden, native has recorded 24 points (four goals, 20 assists). He was part of Washington's 2018 Stanley Cup Championship team.

The Bears return to action on Saturday, Nov. 23 in a 7 p.m. meeting with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers at Webster Bank Arena. The game may be heard on the Bears Radio Network.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.