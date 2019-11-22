Ottawa Recalls Beaudin, Lajoie

The Ottawa Senators have recalled forward JC Beaudin and defenceman Max Lajoie from the Belleville Senators.

Beaudin has played 10 times for Ottawa this season recording one assist and also has a helper in five games with Belleville.

Lajoie earns his first recall by Ottawa this season and has five assists in 17 games with Belleville. The 22-year-old played 56 games for Ottawa last season tallying 15 points (seven goals).

Belleville is in action tonight against Binghamton at 7:05pm.

