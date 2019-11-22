Husso Earns Shutout Win over Stars

SAN ANTONIO, TX - Ville Husso stopped all 26 shots sent his way and Mike Vecchione scored his 10th goal in 12 games to guide the San Antonio Rampage (8-6-5) to a 4-0 shutout victory over the Texas Stars (3-13-2) in front of 7,020 fans on Hockey Fights Cancer Night at the AT&T Center.

The Rampage improved to 3-0-0 against the Stars this season and have won five of their last six against Texas dating back to last season. The Stars are winless in their last 12 games, going 0-11-1 over that stretch.

The Rampage opened the scoring at 3:13 of the first period. Joey LaLeggia fired a wrist shot from the left point and rookie forward Alexey Toropchenko redirected it past Texas goaltender Colton Point for his second goal of the season and a 1-0 Rampage lead.

Husso protected that lead just under eight minutes into the first period with a breakaway save on Rhett Gardner, one of nine saves made in the opening frame.

Vecchione extended the lead just 31 seconds into the second period, burying the rebound of a Jordan Kyrou shot for his 12th goal of the season. Vecchione is tied for the team lead in goal scoring with Nathan Walker, and tied for third in the AHL.

Walker earned an assist on the goal, his 22 points ranked third in the league. He has four goals and eight points over the last five games. Kyrou has two goals and six points during a four-game points streak.

At 14:49 of the second period, Jordan Nolan stripped Tye Fellhaber of the puck in the Texas zone and waltzed in on Point for his second goal of the season to make it 3-0.

Jake Walman tacked on a power play goal at 9:10 of the third period for his second of the season, taking a Derrick Pouliot feed in the left circle and beating Point for a 4-0 Rampage lead. Pouliot leads the AHL with 12 power play assists and 14 power play points.

San Antonio has scored power play goals in six straight games, going 7-for-20 over that span.

Husso's shutout was his second of the season and the eighth of his AHL career.

The Rampage continue their six-game homestand on Sunday when they welcome the Rockford IceHogs to the AT&T Center for the first time this season. Puck-drop is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT, with the game available on Ticket 760 and streamed on AHLTV.

RAMPAGE STATS:

Goals: Toropchenko (2); Vecchione (12); Nolan (2); Walman (2)

Ville Husso: 26 saves on 26 shots

Power Play: 1-for-3

Penalty Kill: 3-for-3

THREE STARS:

1) Ville Husso - SA

2) Mike Vecchione - SA

3) Jordan Nolan - SAp_--

