Devils Stumble at Home to Sens, 6-3

BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Devils surrendered six goals on 22 shots in a 6-3 loss to the visiting Belleville Senators inside the Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena on Friday night.

Fabian Zetterlund got the Devils going just 1:29 into the first frame. Jeremy Groleau chipped a shot at the net that was stopped and lost by Belleville goaltender Marcus Hogberg. Zetterlund found the puck in the crease and tapped it over the goal line for his third goal of the season. Groleau and Mikhail Maltsev picked up the assists on the early Devils 1-0 lead.

The Senators answered with 9:18 remaining in the first following a boarding call that sent Julian Melchiori to the penalty box. Out in front of the net, Drake Batherson fed the puck over to Jordan Szwarz who fired home the Belleville power play goal to tie the game at one. Assists were credited to Batherson and Rudolfs Balcers on the play.

Belleville gained their first lead of game and Batherson earned his second point on the night with 7:02 left in the first period. Vitaly Abramov sent the puck to Batherson who flung a side shot at the net that passed Devils netminder Evan Cormier on the right. Abramov and Tom Parisi collected the assists.

Shortly after, the Senators extended their lead after Josh Jacobs was sent to the penalty box for interference. On the power play, Abramov tapped a behind-the-net pass to Alex Formenton out in front who slid the puck under the cross bar for the 3-1 Senators lead. Christopher Clapperton logged the second assist that came with just 4:19 left to play and the Senators took the two-goal lead into the intermission and a 7-6 shot advantage.

The start of the second period saw another Belleville goal, giving them a 4-1 lead. Abramov flung a quick shot at the net for the Senators that got the best of Cormier at just 1:24 into the second stanza. Batherson registered an additional assist on the play.

Brandon Baddock's second goal of the season brought the Devils back within two 8:49 into the second. After receiving a pass from Baddock, McLeod sent the puck back over to Baddock who fired the puck past Hogberg. Nathan Bastian picked up the second assist on the 4-2 Devils goal.

The Senators logged their fifth goal of the game at 9:53 in the second. Belleville's Josh Norris raced the puck down the ice and popped it into the back of the net for a 5-2 lead. Clapperton tallied his second assist of the game on the play and the Devils trailed 5-2 after 40 minutes.

Binghamton battled back at the start of the third as Brandon Gignac netted his first of the season. Gignac blasted the puck at the net off the face-off to bring Binghamton back within two. Egor Sharangovich tallied the only assist on the 5-3 play at 6:39 into the final frame.

Belleville finished off the night with their sixth goal of the game. Batherson passed the puck over to Abramov out in front who flung a shot from the left-wing circle to give them a 6-3 lead with 5:42 left in the third period.

The score held and Cormier made 16 saves on 22 shots on goal on the night.

