Admirals Win Ninth Straight Game

November 22, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release





Milwaukee, WI - Daniel Carr scored the game-winning goal and added an assist to lead the Admirals to a 3-2 win over the Grand Rapids Griffins Friday at Van Andel Arena.

The win was Milwaukee's ninth straight, one shy of the team record. The Ads last loss was Nov. 1 against Iowa. Milwaukee has outscored its opponents 42-24 in those nine games. The power play has converted 16 of 35 chances (45.7%). Milwaukee was 1-4 on the power play in the game.

Carr extended his points streak to nine games. He has 17 points in that span.

Carr drove the net and, with a defender draped over his back, was able to tap in a Tommy Novak pass for his 10th goal of the season at 8:25 of the third. It was Carr's fourth game-winning goal of the season. Novak and Cole Schneider had the assists.

Despite being forced to kill three penalties, and being outshot 15-6 in the first period, the Admirals had a 1-0 lead. Laurent Dauphin scored a shorthanded goal at 7:50 of the first period with a shot from the left circle that found the back of the net behind Griffins goalie Calvin Pickard. It was Dauphin's fifth goal of the season and his first shorthanded. Cole Schneider picked up the lone assist.

The Griffins took a 2-1 lead in the second period. Jarid Lukosevicius scored on a breakaway at 2:01 of the second and Filip Zadina gave the Griffins the lead with a goal at 16:31 of the frame.

Milwaukee's power play tied the game at 2:38 of the third period. Defenseman Alex Carrier's snapshot made its way through a screen into the goal for his second marker of the season. Carr and Colin Blackwell were awarded the assists.

Admirals goalie Connor Ingram stopped 34 shots for the win.

Milwaukee returns home from its four-game road trip to host Grand Rapids at UWM Panther Arena Sat., Nov. 23.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.