Monsters Sweep Wolves with 3-0 Win
November 22, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters shut out the Chicago Wolves 3-0 on Friday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the win, the Monsters are now 10-7-1-1 and are currently in fourth place in the AHL's North Division standings with 22 points.
After a scoreless first period, Cleveland took a 2-0 lead in the middle frame courtesy of a power-play marker from Nathan Gerbe and a tally from Kevin Stenlund. Jakob Lilja picked up his first North American goal in the third period to push the final score to 3-0 Cleveland. Veini Vehvilainen made 16 saves in the shutout while Chicago's Garret Sparks stopped 22 pucks in the loss.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 0 2 1 - - 3
CHI 0 0 0 - - 0
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 25 1/5 6/6 14 min / 7 inf
CHI 16 0/6 4/5 12 min / 6 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Vehvilainen W 16 0 4-5-0
CHI Sparks L 22 4 4-7-1
Cleveland Record: 10-7-1-1, 4th North Division
Chicago Record: 8-12-1-0, 6th Central Division
Next Game:
The Monsters travel to Charlotte to face the Checkers on Tuesday with a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Bojangles' Coliseum. Follow the games with full coverage on ALT 99.1, AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Images from this story
|
Cleveland Monsters goaltender Veini Vehvilainen stops the Chicago Wolves
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 22, 2019
- P-Bruins Blank Bridgeport Sound Tigers, 5-0 - Providence Bruins
- Checkers Surrender Lead in Wild OT Loss to Lehigh Valley - Charlotte Checkers
- T-Birds' Comeback Try Stymied by DeSmith, Penguins - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Monsters Sweep Wolves with 3-0 Win - Cleveland Monsters
- Wolves Can't Unlock Monsters - Chicago Wolves
- Sens Stun Devils in Dominant Victory - Belleville Senators
- 4-0 Setback Places Pack on First Skid of Season - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Devils Stumble at Home to Sens, 6-3 - Binghamton Devils
- Forward Jayson Megna Reassigned to Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Eagles Recall Forward Tim McGauley - Colorado Eagles
- Griffins Host 20th Annual Teddy Bear Toss against Manitoba - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Forward Kody Clark Loaned to Bears - Hershey Bears
- Kings Assign Luff to Ontario - Ontario Reign
- Flyers Loan Andy Andreoff to Lehigh Valley - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Game 17 Preview: Ontario at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Red Wings Assign Smith, Griffins Recall Loggins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Friday, November 22 vs. Hartford Wolf Pack - Rochester Americans
- Moose Sign Forward Hunter Fejes - Manitoba Moose
- Ottawa Recalls Beaudin, Lajoie - Belleville Senators
- Sound Tigers Face Three Atlantic Division Opponents this Weekend - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Devils, November 22 - Belleville Senators
- Lewington Returns to Bears, Djoos Recalled by Capitals - Hershey Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.