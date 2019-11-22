Monsters Sweep Wolves with 3-0 Win

Cleveland Monsters goaltender Veini Vehvilainen stops the Chicago Wolves

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters shut out the Chicago Wolves 3-0 on Friday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the win, the Monsters are now 10-7-1-1 and are currently in fourth place in the AHL's North Division standings with 22 points.

After a scoreless first period, Cleveland took a 2-0 lead in the middle frame courtesy of a power-play marker from Nathan Gerbe and a tally from Kevin Stenlund. Jakob Lilja picked up his first North American goal in the third period to push the final score to 3-0 Cleveland. Veini Vehvilainen made 16 saves in the shutout while Chicago's Garret Sparks stopped 22 pucks in the loss.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 0 2 1 - - 3

CHI 0 0 0 - - 0

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 25 1/5 6/6 14 min / 7 inf

CHI 16 0/6 4/5 12 min / 6 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Vehvilainen W 16 0 4-5-0

CHI Sparks L 22 4 4-7-1

Cleveland Record: 10-7-1-1, 4th North Division

Chicago Record: 8-12-1-0, 6th Central Division

Next Game:

The Monsters travel to Charlotte to face the Checkers on Tuesday with a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Bojangles' Coliseum. Follow the games with full coverage on ALT 99.1, AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

