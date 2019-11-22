Forward Kody Clark Loaned to Bears

(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals announced today that forward Kody Clark has been loaned to the Hershey Bears.

Clark, 20, was originally a 2nd round selection of the Capitals, 47th overall, in 2018. He recorded 46 points (17 goals, 29 assists) and posted 98 penalty minutes in 57 games with the Ottawa 67's of the Ontario Hockey League in 2018-19. He collected 96 points (42 goals, 54 assists) in 170 career OHL games with the 67's.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound forward will wear #36 for Hershey.

Clark is the son of former NHL All-Star Wendel Clark. The elder Clark was the captain of the Toronto Maple Leafs and played in 793 NHL games, scoring 564 points.

The Bears return to action on Saturday, Nov. 23 in a 7 p.m. meeting with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers at Webster Bank Arena. The game may be heard on the Bears Radio Network.

