Predators Reassign Santini to Milwaukee

November 22, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release





Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/GM David Poile announced today that the team has reassigned defenseman Steven Santini to Milwaukee (AHL).

Santini played in two games with the Predators, his first recall as a member of the Nashville organization. he is second in the AHL in plus-minus at +11 and has five assists in 17 games with the Admirals. The 6-foot-2, 207-pound defenseman has recorded a +7 rating during Milwaukee's current eight-game win streak, and tallied two assists and a career-best +4 rating on Oct. 29 vs. Texas. The Mahopac, N.Y., native has suited up in 116 NHL games - with the Predators and New Jersey Devils - since making his League debut on April 9, 2016, posting 21 points (5g-16a).

The Admirals visit the Grand Rapids Griffins Friday night in the first game of a home-and-home set that will continue Saturday evening at 6 pm at Panther Arena.

