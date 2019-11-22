4-0 Setback Places Pack on First Skid of Season

November 22, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release





Rochester, NY - The Hartford Wolf Pack have lost consecutive games in regulation for the first time this season, after a 4-0 defeat to the Rochester Americans Friday night at the Blue Cross Arena at the Rochester War Memorial.

That setback came on the heels of a 3-1 loss to the Syracuse Wednesday in Hartford, only the Wolf Pack's second regulation defeat in 18 games on the year.

Andrew Hammond stopped all 25 Wolf Pack shots Friday, to hand Hartford (11-3-0-5, 27 pts.) its first shutout-against of the season. Scott Wilson scored twice for Rochester, and Zach Redmond had three assists. Igor Shesterkin made 34 stops in the Wolf Pack net.

The only goal of the first period came on the game's first shift, 22 seconds in. Redmond wristed the puck on net from just inside the Wolf Pack blue line, and it went off of Shesterkin's right arm and up in the air. Redmond recovered control behind the net and slipped a backhanded pass to Andrew Oglevie at the left side of the slot. He snapped a shot past Shesterkin on the short side.

Rochester made it a 2-0 lead at 8:47 of the second frame. Kevin Porter lifted the puck cross-ice from the left boards into the right-wing corner, and Tyler Randell played the carom. His quick shot from just above the goal line got by Shesterkin's left shoulder and went high into the net.

A pair of goals by Wilson in the third period broke the game open for the Americans.

The lead grew to 3-0 on a power play at 5:30, with Matt Beleskey in the penalty box for tripping. Redmond dropped the puck back to Lawrence Pilut at the top of the slot, and his one-timer deflected into the net off of Wilson, who was stationed to Shesterkin's right.

Wilson then completed the scoring with his second of the game at the 11-minute mark. Eric Cornel spun in the right-wing corner of the Wolf Pack zone and headed behind the net, before sending a pass to Wilson between the circles. His quick drive hit the Wolf Pack's Danny O'Regan and deflected past Shesterkin on the stick side.

The Wolf Pack continue a stretch of five straight road games Saturday night, traveling to Syracuse to take on the Crunch. Faceoff is 7:00 PM.

Hartford Wolf Pack 0 at Rochester Americans 4

Friday - Blue Cross Arena

Hartford 0 0 0 - 0

Rochester 1 1 2 - 4

1st Period-1, Rochester, Oglevie 5 (Redmond, Murray), 0:22. Penalties-Beleskey Hfd (interference), 9:01.

2nd Period-2, Rochester, Randell 2 (Porter, Redmond), 8:47. Penalties-Randell Roc (boarding), 12:50; Dea Roc (holding), 13:54; Keane Hfd (hooking), 17:26.

3rd Period-3, Rochester, Wilson 4 (Pilut, Redmond), 5:30 (PP). 4, Rochester, Wilson 5 (Cornel, Bryson), 11:00. Penalties-Beleskey Hfd (tripping), 4:16; D. Smith Roc (tripping), 18:01.

Shots on Goal-Hartford 9-8-8-25. Rochester 15-14-9-38.

Power Play Opportunities-Hartford 0 / 3; Rochester 1 / 3.

Goalies-Hartford, Shesterkin 7-3-2 (38 shots-34 saves). Rochester, Hammond 7-1-1 (25 shots-25 saves).

A-5,595

Referees-Beau Halkidis (48), Casey Terreri (75).

Linesmen-Donald Jablonski (38), Brian Wasilewski (79).

