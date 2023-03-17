St. Patrick's Day Pot of Gold Goes Cincinnati's Way, 3-1

March 17, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Cincinnati, OH - The Iowa Heartlanders tied the game on a power-play goal early in the third, but two late goals at even strength in the final five minutes from the Cincinnati Cyclones won the game, 3-1, Friday at Heritage Bank Center.

Zack Andrusiak and Patrick Polino (2g) scored in a 1:16 span to break the 1-1 tie.

Tyler Busch scored Iowa's tying goal in the third period, cashing in on loose change at net front after a wrist shot from Nolan Orzeck was deflected in front. Busch has 14 goals this season. Tommy Parrottino earned the secondary assist.

Polino scored the only goal of the second period, breaking the ice at 9:53 of the second on a shot from the right circle, assisted by Matt Berry and Dajon Mingo

Hunter Jones blocked 35 shots in defeat. Mark Sinclair saved 29 in victory.

Iowa and Cincinnati face off again Saturday at 6:35 p.m.

View the team's full promotional schedule at iowaheartlanders.com/promotions.

Iowa is next at home for three games Wednesday Mar. 22, Friday, Mar. 24 and Saturday, Mar. 25 vs. Wichita, with all puck drops at 7:05 p.m. On Mar. 24, the Heartlanders host the team's first-ever Star Trek Night, showcasing our love for the show with fellow Trekkies. Fans are encouraged to dress as a Trekkie for a chance to win in-game activations and prizes. On Mar. 25, it's Heartland Heroes night where the team will celebrate the selfless contributions of frontline workers and heroes that help make eastern Iowa a special place.

The Heartlanders final three home games of the season take place Wednesday, Apr. 12, Friday, Apr. 14 and Saturday, Apr. 15 vs. the rival Wheeling Nailers. On Apr. 12 at 7:05 p.m., it's a Wednesday night matchup presented by Mercy Iowa City. On Apr. 14-15, it's fan appreciation weekend, with puck drops both nights at 7:05 p.m. The game on Apr. 14 is presented by United Iowa Financial. On Apr. 15, we're extending stick tapes to our fans with a jam-packed final home game of the regular season, including a game-worn jersey auction, player card giveaway presented by Iowa City Area Sports Commission and a fanbango giveaway presented by Steindler Orthopedic Clinic.

Single-game tickets, group ticket options, partial plans and season ticket memberships are available for Heartlanders home games at Xtream Arena. Call 319-569-PUCK or visit iowaheartlanders.com/tickets for more information.

Tickets are available for all Heartlanders home games by visiting iowaheartlanders.com/tickets. Find the full promotional schedule at iowaheartlanders.com/promotions.

