Sylvester Nets 30th; Gladiators Lose to Reading

READING, Pa. The Atlanta Gladiators (31-24-5-1) gave up six-unanswered goals to begin the game as they fell to the Reading Royals (34-20-4-0) by a score of 8-2 on Friday night at Santander Arena in Reading, Pennsylvania.

First Star: Evan Barratt (REA) - 2 goals, 2 assists

Second Star: Jacob Gaucher (REA) - 1 goal, 2 assists

Third Star: Pat Nagle (REA) - 41 saves

Reading opened the scoring just over five minutes into the first period to build a 1-0 lead (6:58).

The Royals doubled their lead just over 20-seconds later to make it a 2-0 contest (7:21).

The Royals made it a 3-0 score late in the first period as they extended their lead by three goals (17:30).

An early goal in the second period increased Reading's lead to 4-0 (4:17).

Tyler Harmon's night ended early after giving up his fourth goal of the night on just 19 shots. Alex Sakellaropoulos entered the game for Atlanta.

Just before the midway point of the middle frame the Royals stretched their lead to 5-0 (11:51).

Only two-minutes later the Royals enhanced their lead to six as they made the score 6-0 (11:51).

Atlanta got on the board just two-minutes later to make the score 6-1 (13:43). Mike Pelech finished off a short-handed give-and-go play with Cody Sylvester to score his 12th goal of the season.

The Royals regained their six-goal lead late in the second period as they made it 7-1 (17:43).

With time running out in the second period Reading scored to pull ahead 8-1 (19:43).

The Gladiators scored the only goal of the third period as it came just before the midway point to make the score 8-2 (9:24). Sang-Hoon Shin sent a puck on net and it was redirected by Cody Sylvester for his 30th goal of the year.

Tyler Harmon made 15 saves on 19 shots in the loss for Atlanta. Alex Sakellaropoulos stopped 12 of 16 shots in relief. Meanwhile Pat Nagle made 41 saves on 43 shots in the win for Reading.

