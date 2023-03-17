ECHL Transactions - March 17

Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, March 17, 2023:

AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Indy:

Trevor Zins, D

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Cincinnati:

Dakota Betts, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Delete Patrick Grasso, F loaned to Utica

Atlanta:

Add Brendan Mark, D activated from reserve

Delete Josh Thrower, D placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Julian Sime, G added as EBUG

Add Dakota Betts, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Lee Lapid, F placed on reserve

Delete Beck Warm, G placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Sean Josling, F assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Add Logan Lambdin, F added to active roster (traded from Kalamazoo)

Fort Wayne:

Add Rylan Parenteau, G returned from loan to Abbotsford

Delete Rylan Parenteau, G placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Evan Wardley, D added to active roster (traded from Kalamazoo)

Idaho:

Add Patrick Kudla, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Zach Walker, F activated from reserve

Delete Zane Franklin, F placed on reserve

Delete Janis Svanenbergs, F placed on reserve

Delete Colton Kehler, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/11)

Indy:

Add Max Coyle, D signed ATO, added to active roster

Kalamazoo:

Add Alex Brooks, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Franco Sproviero, F activated from reserve

Kansas City:

Add Elias Rosen, D signed ATO, added to active roster

Maine:

Add Carter Johnson, F added to active roster (traded from Wheeling)

Add Jacob Wilson, D activated from reserve

Delete Andrew Peski, D placed on reserve

Delete Mitch Fossier, F loaned to Providence

Newfoundland:

Add Isaac Johnson, F assigned by Manitoba

Delete Orrin Centazzo, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Norfolk:

Add Dean Yakura, F activated from reserve

Delete Callum Fryer, D placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Jay Powell, D added to active roster (traded from Kansas City)

Add Jimmy Poreda, G activated from reserve

Delete Jay Powell, D placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Add Jon Martin, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Weiland Parrish, F placed on reserve

Savannah:

Add Connor Graham, F activated from reserve

Add Cole Stallard, F activated from reserve

Delete Jack Jeffers, F placed on reserve

Delete Jack Jaunich, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Robbie Stucker, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Sacha Roy, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Martin Has, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/16)

Toledo:

Add Ryan Cox, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Adrien Beraldo, D activated from Injured Reserve

Wichita:

Add Jason Pineo, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Brett Boeing, F added to active roster (traded from Kalamazoo)

Add Xavier Pouliot, D activated from reserve

Add Chris McKay, D activated from reserve

Delete Matthew Doran, D placed on reserve

Delete Kelly Bent, F placed on reserve

Delete Jay Dickman, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/12)

Delete Carson Rose, F suspended by team

