ECHL Transactions - March 17
March 17, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, March 17, 2023:
AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):
Indy:
Trevor Zins, D
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Cincinnati:
Dakota Betts, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Delete Patrick Grasso, F loaned to Utica
Atlanta:
Add Brendan Mark, D activated from reserve
Delete Josh Thrower, D placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
Add Julian Sime, G added as EBUG
Add Dakota Betts, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Lee Lapid, F placed on reserve
Delete Beck Warm, G placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Sean Josling, F assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Add Logan Lambdin, F added to active roster (traded from Kalamazoo)
Fort Wayne:
Add Rylan Parenteau, G returned from loan to Abbotsford
Delete Rylan Parenteau, G placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Evan Wardley, D added to active roster (traded from Kalamazoo)
Idaho:
Add Patrick Kudla, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Zach Walker, F activated from reserve
Delete Zane Franklin, F placed on reserve
Delete Janis Svanenbergs, F placed on reserve
Delete Colton Kehler, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/11)
Indy:
Add Max Coyle, D signed ATO, added to active roster
Kalamazoo:
Add Alex Brooks, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Franco Sproviero, F activated from reserve
Kansas City:
Add Elias Rosen, D signed ATO, added to active roster
Maine:
Add Carter Johnson, F added to active roster (traded from Wheeling)
Add Jacob Wilson, D activated from reserve
Delete Andrew Peski, D placed on reserve
Delete Mitch Fossier, F loaned to Providence
Newfoundland:
Add Isaac Johnson, F assigned by Manitoba
Delete Orrin Centazzo, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Norfolk:
Add Dean Yakura, F activated from reserve
Delete Callum Fryer, D placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Jay Powell, D added to active roster (traded from Kansas City)
Add Jimmy Poreda, G activated from reserve
Delete Jay Powell, D placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Add Jon Martin, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Weiland Parrish, F placed on reserve
Savannah:
Add Connor Graham, F activated from reserve
Add Cole Stallard, F activated from reserve
Delete Jack Jeffers, F placed on reserve
Delete Jack Jaunich, F placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Robbie Stucker, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Sacha Roy, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Martin Has, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/16)
Toledo:
Add Ryan Cox, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Adrien Beraldo, D activated from Injured Reserve
Wichita:
Add Jason Pineo, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Brett Boeing, F added to active roster (traded from Kalamazoo)
Add Xavier Pouliot, D activated from reserve
Add Chris McKay, D activated from reserve
Delete Matthew Doran, D placed on reserve
Delete Kelly Bent, F placed on reserve
Delete Jay Dickman, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/12)
Delete Carson Rose, F suspended by team
