Fuel Gain Point in Overtime Loss

INDIANAPOLIS - The Fuel hosted the first place Toledo Walleye for the second weekend in a row. While the Fuel forced overtime late in the game, they ultimately fell to the Walleye 3-2.

1ST PERIOD

Just over two minutes into the first frame, Thomas Ebbing of Toledo opened the scoring with an even-strength goal. At 7:57, Indy's Luc Brown took a slashing penalty that the Fuel killed off.

Those were the only plays that made their way onto the scoresheet. By the end of the period, Toledo was outshooting Indy 12-7.

2ND PERIOD

Gordie Green, who returned to the Walleye's roster just this afternoon, took a slashing penalty at 1:29 of the second period. 27 seconds into the power play for Indy, Andrew Bellant tied the game with Indy's first goal.

The Fuel remained on the power play as Toledo's Brandon Hawkins was called for tripping. Two minutes after that penalty was killed off, Toledo took the lead again with a goal by Hawkins.

About six minutes later, Toledo's Adrien Beraldo took a slashing penalty that was killed off.

Indy's Koletrane Wilson sat for a holding penalty with three minutes to go in the second frame. Chris Cameron also took a tripping penalty that led to almost 30 seconds of 5-on-3 action for Toledo.

3RD PERIOD

Tensions rose between the two teams in the first half of the third period which resulted in an Indy power play after Hawkins was sent to the box again, this time for hooking.

That penalty was killed off but the Fuel and Walleye continued to exchange heated checks while the score remained 2-1 Toledo.

After the Fuel pulled Zach Driscoll from goal, Spencer Watson gave the Fuel life 18:45 into the third with a game-tying goal assisted by Colin Bilek and Bryan Lemos.

With 14 seconds remaining in regulation, with the game tied at two, Wilson took a roughing penalty giving Toledo a power play opportunity that carried into overtime.

OVERTIME

The Walleye were able to capitalize on their power play advantage just 57 seconds into the sudden death period. Ryan Cox put the game away for Toledo with the help of Hawkins and Green for a final score of 3-2.

The Fuel return home to Indiana Farmers Coliseum tomorrow Saturday, March 18 against the Fort Wayne Komets for Racing Night.

