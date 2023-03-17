Gladiators Acquire Defenseman Brayden Crowder

DULUTH, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators, proud affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, have announced today that the team has acquired defenseman Brayden (Bray) Crowder, from the Cincinnati Cyclones, in exchange for future considerations.

Crowder, 24, is amidst his first season in the ECHL, spending time previously this season with the Wichita Thunder and Cincinnati Cyclones. In 29 combined games with the two aforementioned teams, the 6'6 blue liner posted six points (1 goal, 5 assists).

The Sudbury, Ontario native played his collegiate hockey at the University of Miami (Ohio), where he skated in 95 games across four seasons (2018-2022).

Atlanta begins a three game road trip tonight, visiting the Reading Royals for the first time this season. Fans can catch Gladiators games on Flo Hockey, and MixLR.

