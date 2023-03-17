Goaltending Lifts Rush Over Oilers
March 17, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
RAPID CITY, South Dakota - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, lost 6-4 to the Rapid City Rush at The Monument on Friday night.
Alex Aleardi scored the lone goal of the opening frame 5:29 into the action, beating Daniel Mannella low on the glove side from the slot to put the Rush up 1-0 heading into the second period.
Jon Martin extended the Rush lead to 2-0 5:18 into the middle frame. Jackson Leef slashed the Rush lead in half, following up on the play and depositing a goal 34 seconds after Martin's tally. Blake McLaughlin tied the game 2-2 on the next shot, tipping a blast from Kylor Wall 32 seconds past the Oilers' opener. Aleardi notched his second at the 13:48 mark of the middle period, restoring Rapid City's one-goal lead. Dante Sheriff knotted the affair heading into the third period, slamming home a chance on Adam Carlson's blocker side.
Brett Gravelle and Matt Marcinew tallied back-to-back unanswered goals off the faceoff to put the Rush up 5-3. Colton Leiter capitalized off a turnover with 4:38 remaining to double up Tulsa 6-3. Sheriff scored his second, last-minute goal in a frame, reaching 10 on the season and closing the score 6-4 in Rapid City's favor.
The Oilers aim to bounce back tomorrow, March 18 at The Monument at 8:05 p.m. CT against the Rush.
Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 17, 2023
- Goaltending Lifts Rush Over Oilers - Tulsa Oilers
- Rush Run Over Oilers, 6-4 - Rapid City Rush
- Grizzlies Earn Texas-Sized Shootout Win - Utah Grizzlies
- Six Unanswered Goals Propel Steelheads Over Solar Bears 6-2 Friday Night - Idaho Steelheads
- Sweet Sixteen: Cyclones Nab St. Patrick's Day Win over Iowa - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Cox Lands Impressive Pro Debut in 17th Straight Walleye Win - Toledo Walleye
- Winiecki's Hat Trick and Pendenza's Game-Winner Tames Lions - Florida Everblades
- K-Wings Strike Early in Sold-Out Green Ice Game, Komets Take Third - Kalamazoo Wings
- Stingrays Fall to Swamp Rabbits in Friday Night Showdown - South Carolina Stingrays
- Shorthanded Goals Sink Mariners - Maine Mariners
- Sylvester Nets 30th; Gladiators Lose to Reading - Atlanta Gladiators
- Tremblay Caps Comeback for 4-3 Overtime Triumph - Wheeling Nailers
- Railers Win a Classic on St. Patrick's Day - Worcester Railers HC
- St. Patrick's Day Pot of Gold Goes Cincinnati's Way, 3-1 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Fuel Gain Point in Overtime Loss - Indy Fuel
- Nailers Edge Admirals in Overtime - Norfolk Admirals
- Purpura Stops 37 In 6-2 Win Over Growlers - Adirondack Thunder
- Growlers Topped 6-2 by Thunder - Newfoundland Growlers
- Stingrays Sign Pair of Defensemen - South Carolina Stingrays
- ECHL Transactions - March 17 - ECHL
- Gladiators Acquire Defenseman Brayden Crowder - Atlanta Gladiators
- Peski/Dipietro Return from AHL, Fossier to Providence - Maine Mariners
- Americans Host Utah on Saint Patrick's Day - Allen Americans
- Grizzlies Gameday: Friday Night Showdown in Allen - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs Stingrays (7:05pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Lions Play Host to Everblades - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- KC Mavericks Host St. Patrick's Day Game Tonight against Wichita - Kansas City Mavericks
- Preview: Green Ice Is Back for Royals Three-Game Home Series with Gladiators - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.