Goaltending Lifts Rush Over Oilers

March 17, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







RAPID CITY, South Dakota - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, lost 6-4 to the Rapid City Rush at The Monument on Friday night.

Alex Aleardi scored the lone goal of the opening frame 5:29 into the action, beating Daniel Mannella low on the glove side from the slot to put the Rush up 1-0 heading into the second period.

Jon Martin extended the Rush lead to 2-0 5:18 into the middle frame. Jackson Leef slashed the Rush lead in half, following up on the play and depositing a goal 34 seconds after Martin's tally. Blake McLaughlin tied the game 2-2 on the next shot, tipping a blast from Kylor Wall 32 seconds past the Oilers' opener. Aleardi notched his second at the 13:48 mark of the middle period, restoring Rapid City's one-goal lead. Dante Sheriff knotted the affair heading into the third period, slamming home a chance on Adam Carlson's blocker side.

Brett Gravelle and Matt Marcinew tallied back-to-back unanswered goals off the faceoff to put the Rush up 5-3. Colton Leiter capitalized off a turnover with 4:38 remaining to double up Tulsa 6-3. Sheriff scored his second, last-minute goal in a frame, reaching 10 on the season and closing the score 6-4 in Rapid City's favor.

The Oilers aim to bounce back tomorrow, March 18 at The Monument at 8:05 p.m. CT against the Rush.

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 17, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.