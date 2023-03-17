Grizzlies Earn Texas-Sized Shootout Win

Allen, Texas - Trent Miner saved 40 of 41 and all 3 shots in a shootout and Cameron Wright scored the game winner in round 3 of the shootout as the Utah Grizzlies defeated the Allen Americans 2-1 on Friday night at Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

Neither team scored in the first period. Utah's Tarun Fizer scored his team leading 23rd of the season 2:16 in. Utah led 1-0 after 2 periods. It was a power play goal. Jacob Semik got an assist, which is his first pro point. Dakota Raabe also got an assist as he now has a point in 12 of his last 14 games. The Grizz are now 22-1 when leading after 2 periods. Utah is 20-5 when scoring first this season.

Allen's Grant Hebert tied the game 1:41 into the third period. The rest of regulation and the playoffs were dominated by good goaltending and defensive play. The game went to overtime, where Allen outshot Utah 8 to 2. Neither team scored in the 7-minute overtime so we went to a shootout. Allen's 3 shooters all were denied by Miner. Cameron Wright scored the game winner. It doesn't count towards Wright's game winning total, where he leads the league with 8.

Miner gets his second shootout win in net over the last 6 days. Miner leads the Grizzlies with 12 wins this season. Utah went 1 for 7 on the power play. Allen was 0 for 8. The Grizz now have a 6-1 record in March. Utah has a standings point in 8 of their last 9 games.

The rubber match of the 3-game series is on Sunday afternoon at 1:05 pm. The Grizzlies 6 game homestand will start on Wednesday, March 22nd vs Cincinnati at 7:10 pm.

3 stars

1. Grant Hebert (Allen) - 1 goal.

2. Cameron Wright (Utah) - shootout game winning goal.

3. Trent Miner (Utah) - 40 of 41 saves.

