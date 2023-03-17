Six Unanswered Goals Propel Steelheads Over Solar Bears 6-2 Friday Night

March 17, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (47-9-1-2, 97pts) picked up their 14th straight win on home ice defeating the Orlando Solar Bears (29-25-7-1, 65pts) by a final score of 6-2 Friday night at the Idaho Central Arena in front of 5,164 fans. It was the 28th sellout in the 30th. The Steelheads will look for their sixth straight win tomorrow night vs. Orlando Saturday at 7:10 p.m.

Idaho fell behind 2-0 in the first 2:35 of play with Orlando receiving goals from Jaydon Dureau (6th) and Tristan Langan (18th) but from there the Steelheads rattled off five unanswered goals in the first period. Jade Miller (12th) started it off at 5:28 on a blast from the high slot off a feed from behind the cage from Jordan Kawaguchi. Wade Murphy (15th) cashed in on a backhander in front of the net 3:20 later tying the game at 2-2. Jordan Kawaguchi (23rd) picked the top left corner at 10:29 giving Idaho their first lead of the night. With just 4:13 to play in the opening stanza Matt Register (7th) fired a slapshot from the point on the power-play making it 4-2. After a faceoff win from Jack Becker with a little over two minutes to play in the period Justin Misiak (12th) short-side. Tempers picked up at the end of the period as Cody Haiskanen and Willie Knierim collecting fighting majors at the end of the period, a period which featured 30 penalty minutes. The Steelheads led 5-2 after the opening 20 minutes of play outshooting Orlando 14-6.

The final two periods featured just one goal as Jack Becker (11th) scored an empty netter with four minutes to play in regulation.

Josh Boyko made 28 saves on 30 shots in the win while Jack LaFontaine turned aside 26 of 31 shots he saw in the loss.

ICCU THREE STARS

1) Matt Register (1-1-2, +1, 2 shots)

2) Jordan Kawaguchi (1-1-2, +2, 3 shots)

3) Justin Misiak (1-0-1, 2 shots)

GAME NOTES

- Idaho finished 2-for-5 on the power-play while Orlando was 1-for-4.

- Idaho outshot Orlando 33-30.

- Idaho is 4-3-0 all time vs. Orlando and 2-0-0 at the Idaho Central Arena in Boise.

- Colton Kehler (INJ), Zane Franklin (INJ), Janis Svanenbergs (DNP), and Nick Canade (DNP) did not dress for Idaho.

- The Steelheads have won 14 straight games on home ice dating back to Jan. 14.

- Idaho has scored four or more goals in 23 of 30 home games.

- The Steelheads have scored 22 goals in their last four games.

- Idaho has won five straight games.

- Jordan Kawaguchi recorded his 16th multi-point game.

- Wade Murphy has goals in three straight games and points in five straight (4-1-5).

- Justin Misiak has points in four straight games (2-4-6) including goals in back-to-back.

- A.J. White tallied an assist increasing his point streak to four games (1-3-4).

- Jack Becker recorded a goal and an assist moving his point streak to three games (2-2-4).

- Matt Register scored a goal and an assist for his ninth multi-point game. He is tied with Owen Headrick for most points amongst an ECHL defender (48).

Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and Sparklight Channel 72 and listen on the Steelheads flagship station, 95.3 FM KTIK "The Ticket".

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 17, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.