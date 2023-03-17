Peski/Dipietro Return from AHL, Fossier to Providence

March 17, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Mariners announced a trio of roster moves on Friday, as defenseman Andrew Peski and goaltender Michael DiPietro return from the American Hockey League, while forward Mitch Fossier was loaned to the Providence Bruins.

Peski returns from a 10-day stint with the Calgary Wranglers, in which he didn't appear in a game. The 26 year-old defenseman is in his second season with the Mariners - his first on an ECHL contract. Last season he played in Maine on a Providence Bruins deal, skating in 44 regular season and six postseason contests. So far this season, he's appeared in 35 games for the Mariners, with no goals and 10 assists. The Wranglers were his second AHL loan of the season, after his appeared in five games for the Springfield Thunderbirds between December 30 and January 20.

DiPietro started and won Wednesday's game for Providence against the Syracuse Crunch, making 33 on 35 shots saves in a 4-2 triumph. It was his first appearance as a member of the P-Bruins after the Boston Bruins acquired him from Vancouver in October. In 20 games for the Mariners this season, DiPietro is 13-7-0, with a 2.58 GAA and a .916 SV%. The 23-year-old netminder has played 75 AHL games in addition to three NHL appearances. He was a third round draft selection of the Canucks in 2017.

Fossier is loaned to Providence for the second time this season. In mid-February, he played in one game for the P-Bruins, in which he registered an assist. Prior to this season, Fossier had 19 games of AHL experience with the Rockford IceHogs in 2020-21. With the Mariners, the 26-year-old forward and former University of Maine Captaon has 40 points in 34 games, ranking fourth on the team.

The Mariners play three games against the Worcester Railers in the VIP Rivalry Cup this weekend, starting on Friday night at the Cross Insurance Arena for a "St. Paddy's Day Greenout," at 7:15 PM. Fans are encouraged to wear green apparel to the game and the first 1,000 fans will receive a green t-shirt, courtesy of Unifirst. It's also a 1-2-3 Friday: $1 candy, $2 popcorn, and $3 Bud Light drafts until the start of the 2nd period. After a game in Worcester on Saturday, the series shifts back to Portland on Sunday afternoon at 3 PM for "Beacon's Birthday" and a postgame open skate. More information on all upcoming promotions can be found at MarinersOfMaine.com/promotions.

Individual game tickets can be purchased online, at the Ware-Butler Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena, or by calling 207-775-3458. Family Four Packs are available for all Saturday and Sunday games and can be purchased here. Information on ticketing options is available by calling 833-GO-MAINE, emailing mariners-sales@comcastspectacor.com, or by visiting MarinersOfMaine.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 17, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.