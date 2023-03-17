K-Wings Strike Early in Sold-Out Green Ice Game, Komets Take Third

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (23-31-4-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, grabbed an early lead over the Fort Wayne Komets (30-22-4-2) in front of a sellout crowd at Wings Event Center for the annual 'Green Ice' game, but lost 5-3 Friday.

For the second consecutive game, Justin Taylor (15) scored first with a goal at the 5:55 mark of the opening frame. Taylor found a loose puck in the slot, as a Fort Wayne defender lost control deep in the defensive zone, and banged it home.

The Komets responded with a goal at the 7:09 mark to draw even.

Then, it was Coale Norris (10) scoring at the 3:34 mark of the second period to put the K-Wings back on top. Brandon Saigeon (25) brought the puck into the offensive zone, down the right slot, and sent a quick pass to Norris crashing the crease to send it home inside the left post. Collin Saccoman (11) earned the secondary assist.

Kalamazoo added to the lead with a goal by Darby Llewellyn (7) at the 6:59 mark. On the play, Kurt Gosselin (4) forced a turnover and sent a pass to Justin Murray (23), who delivered the puck to Llewellyn in the right circle, and Darby powered a shot off the far post and in to make it 3-1.

But Fort Wayne fought back with a power play goal at the 5:34 mark of the third on some tough luck for Kalamazoo as a shot redirected off a K-Wings defender and into the net. The Komets then tied the game at the 8:39 mark and took the lead with another power play score at the 12:56 mark.

An empty-net goal by Fort Wayne with 1:24 left in the game finished the scoring.

Pavel Cajan (5-4-0-0) made several key stops to keep Kalamazoo in the game. He finished with 20 saves on 24 shots faced.

The K-Wings immediately get back on the ice at Wings Event Center, hosting the Toledo Walleye (40-15-4-2) on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. EDT. It's 'Gladiator Night' at Wings Event Center, and tickets are available HERE for a battle that's sure to entertain throughout the evening as Kalamazoo pays homage to the great 90s film.

