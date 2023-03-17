KC Mavericks Host St. Patrick's Day Game Tonight against Wichita

Kansas City Mavericks St. Patrick's Day jerseys

INDEPENDENCE, MO. - In a game with huge playoff implications for both teams, the Kansas City Mavericks are hosting division rival Wichita for the Mavericks St. Patrick's Day game tonight at 7:05 PM. Mavericks players will wear specialty St. Patrick's Day jerseys (photos attached) that will be auctioned off after the game.

The Mavericks currently sit in second place in the Mountain Division with 14 games remaining until the postseason begins. In a prime playoff position, Kansas City looks to improve upon its four-game winning streak against Wichita and win five-straight against the border rival for the first time since 2016.

