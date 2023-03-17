KC Mavericks Host St. Patrick's Day Game Tonight against Wichita
March 17, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, MO. - In a game with huge playoff implications for both teams, the Kansas City Mavericks are hosting division rival Wichita for the Mavericks St. Patrick's Day game tonight at 7:05 PM. Mavericks players will wear specialty St. Patrick's Day jerseys (photos attached) that will be auctioned off after the game.
The Mavericks currently sit in second place in the Mountain Division with 14 games remaining until the postseason begins. In a prime playoff position, Kansas City looks to improve upon its four-game winning streak against Wichita and win five-straight against the border rival for the first time since 2016.
Check out the Kansas City Mavericks Statistics
Images from this story
|
Kansas City Mavericks St. Patrick's Day jerseys
|
Kansas City Mavericks St. Patrick's Day jerseys
|
Kansas City Mavericks St. Patrick's Day jerseys
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 17, 2023
- Lions Play Host to Everblades - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- KC Mavericks Host St. Patrick's Day Game Tonight against Wichita - Kansas City Mavericks
- Preview: Green Ice Is Back for Royals Three-Game Home Series with Gladiators - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kansas City Mavericks Stories
- KC Mavericks Host St. Patrick's Day Game Tonight against Wichita
- Mavericks Sign Forwards Jezska and Carreau
- Mavericks Acquire Forward Luke Santerno in Trade with Wheeling
- KC Mavericks Look for the Series Win vs. First-Place Idaho this Afternoon
- KC Mavericks Take Down First Place Idaho, Go for the Series Win Tomorrow Afternoon