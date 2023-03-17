Growlers Topped 6-2 by Thunder
March 17, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers will have to wait at least one more night to clinch their playoff spot as they fell 6-2 on St. Patrick's Day vs. the Adirondack Thunder on Friday night at Mary Brown's Centre.
Jack Badini and Pavel Gogolev provided the pair of Growlers goals while Keith Petruzzelli was beaten six times on 29 shots against in the Newfoundland net.
These two teams conclude their series tomorrow night at 7 pm.
Three Stars:
1. ADK - V. Purpura
2. ADK - W. Letourneau
3. ADK - S. Harper
