Cox Lands Impressive Pro Debut in 17th Straight Walleye Win

March 17, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release







INDIANAPOLIS, IN - In his professional debut with Toledo, Ryan Cox locked in the team's 17th consecutive win with the early overtime goal in the 3-2 game.

What Happened:

The Walleye headed into tonight's road game in Indy looking for their fourth straight win over the Fuel. Last Saturday, Toledo defenseman Simon Denis netted the game-winning goal early in the third period at Indiana Farmers Coliseum to give the Walleye their 16th straight win and ninth straight on the road. After tonight, Toledo and Indy will meet once more on April 1st at the Huntington Center.

In normal Walleye fashion, the 1-0 lead was secured just over two minutes into the opening period as Thomas Ebbing sent a turnaround wrister past Indy's Zach Driscoll. Andrew Sturtz and Simon Denis were the assisters on the early marker. The first penalty came late in the seventh minute, a slashing minor to Indy's Luc Brown. Only one Toledo shot was recorded on the power play, but the Walleye headed into the middle frame with the one-goal lead after outshooting the Fuel 12-7 in the opening period.

With 1:29 gone in period two, Gordie Green picked up the first Toledo penalty, a slashing minor. Just 27 seconds into the Indy man advantage, Andrew Bellant made it a tie game. The second Fuel power play came less than a minute later as Brandon Hawkins headed to the Toledo box with a tripping penalty. Less than two minutes after killing off the penalty, the Walleye reclaimed their lead thanks to a Brandon Hawkins wrister from the slot. Ryan Cox and Gordie Green picked up the assists.

Next to head to the penalty box was Toledo defenseman Adrien Beraldo for slashing at the 12:26 mark. No Indy shots were recorded on the power play. Early in the 16th minute, Indy's Koletrane Wilson picked up a holding penalty. With 37 seconds remaining on the Walleye man advantage, Christopher Cameron joined Wilson in the box for tripping. No more scoring followed in the second period during which Indy just barely topped Toledo's ten shots with 11.

The final Toledo penalty came at 8:24 of the final period, a hooking minor to Brandon Hawkins. The Walleye checked into defensive gear, allowing no Indy shots in the next nine minutes. With 1:15 remaining in regulation, Spencer Watson put Indy back in the game, making it 2-2. With just 14 ticks left on the regulation clock, Koletrane Wilson put the Walleye on the power play with a roughing penalty. This gave Toledo the 4-on-3 man advantage for the opening minute and 46 seconds of overtime.

With just 56 seconds gone in the extra period, Ryan Cox put the game away with a tip on Brandon Hawkins' shot from the left circle. Gordie Green got the second assist on the game-winner.

Speed Stats:

With their 17th consecutive win tonight, the Walleye are now tied with Colorado and Cincinnati for the second-longest winning streak in ECHL history. With the win also being Toledo's tenth straight on the road, the Walleye have tied Idaho, Long Beach, Las Vegas, and South Carolina for the second-longest road winning streak in the league's history.

Sebastian Cossa earned his career-best ninth-straight win in the Toledo net, saving 21 of 23 Indy shots. Over the course of this streak, the rookie has totaled three shutouts while allowing only nine goals.

Brandon Hawkins extended his point streak to 14 games with a goal and an assist. The team points leader of both goals (33) and assists (35) has picked up 22 of them (14G, 8A) in his last 14 games.

Ryan Cox, the forward out of Niagara University, registered two points in his first pro game, including the game-winner just under a minute into overtime.

Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:

1) TOL - R. Cox (1G, 1A)

2) TOL - S. Cossa (21 SVS)

3) IND - S. Watson (1G)

Up Next:

The Walleye will play their first of two final road games tomorrow at 7:00 p.m. in Kalamazoo.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 17, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.