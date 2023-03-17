Americans Host Utah on Saint Patrick's Day

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), play the Utah Grizzlies tonight, in the second game of a three-game series. The Americans have a 7-2-1-0 record against Utah this season. The Americans are in third place in the division, one point behind second place Kansas City.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:45 pm CDT

Puck Drop: 7:05 PM CDT

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald

Next Home Game: 3/19/23 vs. Utah Grizzlies, 7:05 PM

Americans offense too much for Utah: The Allen Americans beat the Utah Grizzlies 7-4 on Thursday night in Allen. The Americans jumped out to a 3-1 first period lead and then held on for the 7-4 victory. Utah cut the lead to 5-4 in the third, but an empty net goal from Liam Finlay, combined with a dazzling goal from Hank Crone, his third of the game, locked up the win for the Americans, who improved to 7-2-1 on the season against the Grizzlies.

Tricks are for Kids: The Allen Americans have six hat tricks this season, with four of the six coming from rookies. Both Liam Finlay and Hank Crone have two hat tricks each. The other coming from Colton Hargrove.

Americans jumped two teams with last night's win: The Americans moved ahead of two teams last night with their 7-4 win over the Grizzlies. Allen jumped both Utah and Wichita into third place. All three teams have 59 points, but the Americans have more regulation wins than both teams.

Combs honored on Thursday: Americans forward Jack Combs was honored before Thursday night's game against Utah. Combs recently picked up his 700th professional point. The St Louis, Missouri native is fourth overall in the league in goal scoring with 31.

Eric Williams made his first shot count: The Americans traded for defenseman Eric Williams last week from Norfolk for future considerations. Williams played his first game in an Americans sweater on Thursday night and scored on his first shot of the game.

Americans sign Senators draft pick: The Americans have added another rookie to the roster, signing Ottawa Senators draft pick Jakov Novak to a contract. Novak was drafted by the Senators in the 7th round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. Novak recently completed two years at Northeastern University where he averaged just under 15 points per season. The 6-foot-3 and 200-pound forward will make his professional debut this weekend against Utah. He played two seasons of junior hockey in the North American Hockey League with the Janesville Jets. He will turn 25-years old in October.

Comparing Allen and Utah

Allen Americans:

Home: 14-11-1-0

Away: 15-16-0-0

Overall: 29-27-1-0

Last 10: 7-3-0-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (39) Hank Crone

Assists: (48) Jack Combs

Points: (84) Hank Crone

+/-: (+6) Liam Finlay

PIM: (156) Michael Robideaux

Utah Grizzlies:

Home: 13-13-0-0

Away: 15-14-3-0

Overall: 28-27-3-0

Last 10: 6-3-1-0

Utah Grizzlies Leaders:

Goals: (22) Tarun Fizer

Assists: (26) Cam Wright

Points: (46) Cam Wright

+/-: (+5) Connor McDonald

PIM: (121) Johnny Walker

