Lions Play Host to Everblades

March 17, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







For the first time in team history, the Lions will be hosting the Florida Everblades at Colisée Vidéotron this evening. Head coach Marc-André Bergeron and Co. will be looking to rebound after suffering back-to-back losses against the Adirondack Thunder last weekend. Trois-Rivières finds itself in sixth place in the North Division, 17 points behind the Worcester Railers who hold the fourth and final playoff position. With only 14 games left to play in the regular season, it's going to take a small miracle for the Lions to qualify for postseason play, but there's always hope. The Everblades, Kelly Cup champions in 2021-22, are enjoying an excellent season with a 32-17-8 record, good for third place in the South Division.

Players to watch

The Lions' Anthony Beauregard is the team's leading scorer with 20 goals in 40 games. The forward has 5-4-9 totals in his last eight games.

Everblades' forward Joe Pendenza is having an excellent season with 20-35-55 totals in 55 games.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 17, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.