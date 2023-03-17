Stingrays Sign Pair of Defensemen

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today the signing of defensemen Sacha Roy and Robbie Stucker ahead of tonight's game in Greenville.

Roy, 23, joins the Stingrays after splitting time in the ECHL and SPHL this season, netting one goal in eight games with the Savannah Ghost Pirates. Roy also tallied four points on one goal and three assists in 38 games with the Fayetteville Marksmen, Knoxville Ice Bears, and Macon Mayhem of the SPHL. Last year, Roy assisted on two goals in eight games with the Fort Wayne Komets and appeared in four games for the Peoria Rivermen.

Prior to turning pro, the native of Cookshire, QC suited up for 168 games in the QMJHL with the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles and Baie-Comeau Darkkar where he recorded 29 points on nine goals and 20 assists.

Stucker, 24, enters the professional ranks following the completion of his final season at the University of Vermont. In 33 games with the Bobcats this year, the blue-liner collected 15 points on three goals and 12 assists. Stucker joined Vermont for the final two years of his collegiate career after playing three seasons at the University of Minnesota where he was a part of the Golden Gophers 2021 Big Ten Championship. Throughout his five seasons, the 6-foot-3, 179-pound defenseman played in 146 games and amassed 45 points on nine goals and 36 assists.

The Stingrays complete the five-game road trip tonight at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena as they take on the Greenville Swamp Rabbits beginning at 7:05 p.m.

