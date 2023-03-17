Preview: Green Ice Is Back for Royals Three-Game Home Series with Gladiators

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (33-20-4-0), proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, open a three-game series with the Atlanta Gladiators (31-23-5-1) on Friday, March 17 at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena.

The home game features the Go Green Night promotional game presented by Enhancity. Enjoy a Berks Nature water bottle giveaway for the first 500 fans that visit their table and green ice at the game.

Ticket, food and drink deals are all in one great package as the 4 for $60 deal including four tickets, hot dogs, drinks and thundersticks presented by Deibler Dental. Order your 4 for $60 deal here! Enjoy $2 off craft beers from 6-7:00 p.m. at select locations around the concourse.

Order tickets and see the full promotional game schedule at royalshockey.com/promotions.

Royals Right Now:

The Royals (33-20-4) return home following their four-game road-trip in Canada where they went 2-1-1 and earned five of the possible eight points overall. The Royals fell to Trois-Rivières on Wednesday, March 8, 4-1, before taking two of three games against the Newfoundland Growlers. Reading earned a point in the series finale overtime loss to Newfoundland in their previous game on Sunday, March 12, 5-4. Max Newton scored his 25th goal of the season while Garrett McFadden and Will MacKinnon scored their sixth goals of the season. Ryan Kenny suffered the loss in net with 26 saves on 31 shots faced (0-1-1).

Royals vs. Growlers 3/12/23 | Highlights

The Royals host the Gladiators in their 22nd meeting all-time (13-7-1) and first matchup since the 2019-20 season. Reading and Atlanta have played each other just once in the last four seasons of Royals hockey. In their previous meeting on February 7, 2020, the Royals defeated the Gladiators at Santander Arena, 7-2.

The Royals have taken four of the last five matchups with the Gladiators dating back to Reading's 2012-13 Kelly Cup championship season. Reading fell to Atlanta in their previous meeting at Santander Arena on November 13, 2016, 7-6.

Reading (70 pts) hold second place in the North Division with a three-point lead over the Maine Mariners (67 pts) in the standings. Newfoundland leads the North Division and Eastern Conference standings with a 40-17-2-0 record and .695 win percentage. Maine holds third place with a 32-21-2-1 record and losses in their last three games. Worcester ranks fourth in the standings with a 30-26-3-0 record while Adirondack (23-26-8-1) holds an nine-point lead over Trois-Rivières (22-34-2-0) for fifth place in the division. Norfolk sits at the bottom of the North Division and Eastern Conference with 15 wins in 59 games (15-40-1-3)

Atlanta enters the series on a three-game win streak after defeating the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in their previous game, 5-4, on Tuesday, March 14. Atlanta has split their last six road games (3-3) and have won seven of their last 10 games overall. Forward Cody Sylvester leads the Gladiators in goals (29) and points (69) while forward Mike Pelech leads the club in assists (45).

A few Royals captured milestones and achieved distinguished rankings in the league in the series finale against Newfoundland:

Streaks:

Forward Max Newton is on a two-game point streak (2g-1a)

Defenseman Garrett McFadden is on a two-game point streak (1g-2a)

Milestones:

Defenseman Garrett McFadden scored his 50th point of his ECHL career with a goal

Player Rankings:

Forward Charlie Gerard is tied for 11th in the league in points (60)

Gerard is third in the league in shots on goal (230)

Forward Max Newton is third among rookies in goals (25) and is fourth in points (56)

Newton is tied for fourth among rookies in shots on goal (164)

Defenseman Colin Felix is tied for second among rookies in major penalties (7), is fifth among rookies in penalty minutes (105), and is fourth in minor penalties (35)

Defenseman Garrett McFadden is tied for 9th among defensemen in points (37)

Defenseman Mason Millman is 12th among defensemen in points (33)

Millman is tied for second among defenseman in game-winning goals (2)

-

The game will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

-

Upcoming Games:

St.Hat-Trick's Day - Mar. 18 vs. Atlanta

The Royals show their Irish pride in their annual game presented by Enhancity.

Green Royals puck bottle opener giveaway (first 1500)

$10,000 giveaway

Green beer and ice

$2 off craft draft beers 6-7:00 PM

Teachers Appreciation Night presented by Customers Bank

Slapshot Saturdays: pre-game photo on ice with Slapshot from 6:00-6:15 below section 109

Live post-game specialty jersey auction

Pucks & Paws - Mar. 19 vs. Atlanta

Bring your dog to the game!

Pet Food Drive Humane Pennsylvania

Small dog race on-ice during intermission

$1.00 hot dogs, popcorn, chips at select locations

$1.00 kids ticket with purchase of an adult ticket

Wild Wednesdays - Mar. 29 vs. Adirondack

$6.10 for Green Zone tickets

College students buy one ticket, get one free

$1 beers at select locations

2022-23 & 2023-24 Season Memberships

Reading Royals season tickets, flex memberships and group tickets are available for the 2022-23 & 2023-24 season by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

