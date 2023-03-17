Grizzlies Gameday: Friday Night Showdown in Allen

Utah Grizzlies (28-27-3, 59 points, .509 Win %) @ Allen Americans (29-27-1, 59 points, .518 Win %)

Friday, March 17, 2023. 6:05 pm. Arena: Credit Union of Texas Event Center

Broadcast: Video: FloHockey.TV - https://www.flohockey.tv/events/7761068-2023-utah-grizzlies-vs-allen-americans

Audio: youtube.com/UTAHGRIZZLIES.

It's the second of a three game series between the Grizzlies and Americans. It's the 11th time Utah has faced Allen this season. The Grizzlies are 3-7 vs the Americans this season. The Grizzlies have standings points in 11 of their last 14 games. Utah has scored 59 goals over their last 14 games. The Grizz have a standings point in 7 of their last 8 road games. Utah is 5-1 in the month of March. Defenseman Aaron Thow is a +14 in his last 14 games. Cameron Wright has 15 points in his last 10 games (8 goals, 7 assists). Tarun Fizer has a goal in 3 straight games (4 goals).

Games This Week

Thursday, March 16, 2023 - Utah 4 Allen 7 - Liam Finlay led Allen with 3 goals and 1 assist. Tarun Fizer had 2 goals for Utah. Zach Tsekos and Aaron Thow added goals for the Grizz. Thow had a +3 rating. Lukas Parik saved 28 of 34 in the loss. Utah outshot Allen 51 to 35. Utah was 0 for 4 on the power play and 3 for 3 on the penalty kill.

Friday - Utah at Allen. 6:05 pm. Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

Sunday, March 19, 2023 - Utah at Allen. 1:05 pm. Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

You can catch every game on FloHockey and audio on the Grizzlies YouTube channel.

All Times Mountain.

Games Next Week

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 - Cincinnati at Utah - 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. Bud Light College Night.

Friday, March 24, 2023 - Cincinnati at Utah - 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. Military Night. AFCU Friday.

Sunday, March 26, 2023 - Cincinnati at Utah - 3:10 pm. Maverik Center.

Cameron Wright Comes Up Big Every Night

Cameron Wright has had an outstanding first season as a professional. Wright scored his league leading 8th game winning goal 14:24 into the third period in Utah's 2-1 win on March 11. On March 12 vs KC Wright scored a third period goal. Wright leads the Grizzlies in goals (20) and points (46). Wright leads all league rookies with 213 shots on goal. He is third on the club with 16 power play points (5g, 11a).

Tarun Fizer Leads the Club in Goals

Tarun Fizer has been one of Utah's most consistent players during the 2022-2023 season. Fizer scored 2 goals on March 16 at Allen to take the club lead with 22 goals this season. Fizer is 2nd on the team with 17 power play points (9g, 8a). Fizer is 2nd on the team with 169 shots on goal and is 3rd with 40 points.

Jacob Semik Made Professional Debut

Defenseman Jacob Semik made his professional debut on March 16 at Allen. Semik wore number 40 and had 3 shots on goal in his first pro game. Semik is 6'1" and 188 pounds. He turned 23 years old on March 10th.

Recent Transactions

March 16 - Grizzlies traded the ECHL rights to Andrew Nielsen to Cincinnati for the ECHL rights to forward Mason Mannek and future considerations. Nielsen is currently playing for the AHL's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. Nielsen leads the Grizzlies with 32 assists this season. Mannek scored 23 goals and 26 assists for Utah in the 2021-2022 season. Mannek is currently out of pro hockey as he is going to school.

March 14 - Grizzlies Sign Defenseman Jacob Semik. Semik played at Arizona State for 4 seasons from 2019-2023. With the Sun Devils he appeared in 134 games over 4 seasons, scoring 3 goals and 27 assists. In the recently completed 2022-23 season Semik was a +9 and had 9 assists in 39 games in his senior season. Semik was an alternate captain for ASU over the last 2 seasons. Prior to his college days Semik played with the USHL's Dubuque Fighting Saints from 2016-2019. He also played in 5 games with the USA U-17 team back in the 2016-17 season. Semik signed with the Grizzlies on March 14, 2023. Semik will wear number 40 for Utah.

March 14 - Grizzlies released Joey Colatarci. Joey played in 85 games with Utah over a 2 season stretch. He appeared in 55 games in the 2021-2022 season, where he scored 2 goals and 7 assists and had a +6 rating. Colatarci played in 30 games this season and had 17 penalty minutes and 14 shots on goal.

Grizzlies Offense Has Been Rolling

Utah has scored 59 goals over their last 14 games and they have 37 goals in their last 9 games.

Grizzlies Player Notes

Aaron Thow is a +14 in his last 14 games.

Captain Connor McDonald is a +10 in his last 13 games.

Dakota Raabe has a point in 11 of his last 13 games (5 goals, 9 assists). Raabe scored the shootout game winner vs Kansas City on March 11.

Dylan Fitze has 15 points in his last 13 games (7 goals, 8 assists). Fitze has a point in 9 of his last 13 games.

Cam Strong has 10 points in his last 13 games (4 goals, 6 assists). Strong is a +7 in his last 10 games.

Jordan Martel has 7 points in his last 5 games (2 goals, 5 assists). Martel has missed the last 4 games due to injury.

Tarun Fizer has 23 points in his last 21 games (12 goals, 11 assists). Fizer leads the Grizzlies in goals (22) and power play goals (9).

Cameron Wright leads the league with 8 game winning goals. Wright leads all league rookies with 213 shots on goal. Wright has 15 points in his last 10 games (8 goals, 7 assists). Wright is on a current 6 game point streak.

Brycen Martin has 5 assists in his last 7 games.

Keaton Jameson has a point in 4 of his last 6 games.

Zach Tsekos has a point in 3 straight games. Tsekos has 5 points (2 goals, 3 assists) in 6 games in March. Tsekos has a point in 15 of his 25 games played this season.

Trent Miner was 8 for 8 in the shootout vs Kansas City on March 11.

Bear Bites: Team Notes

Utah is 19-5 when scoring first. Utah has 59 goals in their last 14 games. Utah has scored 42 goals in their last 10 games. Utah is 2nd with 1045 penalty minutes. Utah is 12-1 when leading after 1 period. Utah is 21-1 when leading after 2 periods. Utah is 12-3-3 in one goal games. Utah won 3 straight 1 goal games vs Kansas City last week. Utah is 19-6-3 in games decided by 1 or 2 goals. Utah has a point in 7 of their last 8 road games. Utah is 6-1 on Sundays. The Grizz have standings points in 11 of their last 14 games.

Match-Up With Allen

It's a big series in terms of the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoff picture. Allen has the top 2 scorers in the league. Hank Crone leads the league with 39 goals and 84 points this season. Jack Combs is 2nd in the league with 79 points (31 goals, 48 assists). Colton Hargrove leads the league with 14 power play goals and is 6th with 68 points. Liam Finlay is 9th in the league with 64 points. Allen is 5th in the league in goals per game (3.63).

Americans Statistical Leaders

Games: Jack Combs/Ryan Gagnon/Kris Myllari (57)

Goals: Hank Crone (39)

Assists: Combs (48)

Points: Crone (84)

PIM's: Mikael Robidoux (156).

Utah Grizzlies 2022-2023 Roster

Forwards (13): Dylan Fitze, Tarun Fizer, Keaton Jameson, Jordan Martel, Vladislav Mikhalchuk, Tyler Penner, Jared Power, Dakota Raabe, Christian Simeone, Cam Strong, Zach Tsekos, Johnny Walker, Cameron Wright.

Defenseman (8): Victor Bartley, Brycen Martin, Connor McDonald, Kyle Pouncy, Jacob Semik, James Shearer, Cory Thomas, Aaron Thow.

Goaltenders (3): Garrett Metcalf, Trent Miner, Lukas Parik.

2022-2023 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 28-27-3

Home record: 13-13

Road record: 15-14-3

Win percentage: .509

Streak: Lost 1

Standings Points: 59

Last 10: 6-3-1

Goals per game: 3.03 (22nd) Goals for: 176

Goals against per game: 3.67 (21st) Goals Against: 213

Shots per game: 31.12 (17th)

Shots against per game: 35.09 (25th)

Power Play: 52 for 274 - 19.0 % (Tied 18th)

Penalty Kill: 199 for 252 - 78.9 % (17th)

Penalty Minutes: 1045. 18.02 per game. (2nd most in the league)

Shorthanded Goals: 4.

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 8.

Record When Scoring First: 19-5.

Opposition Scores First: 9-22-3.

Record in One Goal Games: 12-3-3.

SCORING 1ST 2ND 3RD OT/Shootout TOTAL

Utah Grizzlies 53 66 53 4 176

Opposition 62 75 73 3 213

Team Leaders (2022-23 Regular season)

Goals: Tarun Fizer (22).

Assists: Andrew Nielsen (32).

Points: Wright (46).

Plus/Minus: Connor McDonald (+5)

PIM: Nielsen (166)

Power Play Points: Nielsen (26)

Power Play Goals: Tarun Fizer (9)

Power Play Assists: Nielsen (20).

Shots on Goal: Cameron Wright (213).

Shooting Percentage: Johnny Walker (17.5 %) 10 for 57.

Game Winning Goals: Wright (8)

Wins: Trent Miner (11)

Save %: Miner (.910).

Goals Against Average: Miner (3.12)

Active Streaks

Goal Streaks: Tarun Fizer (3), Jordan Martel, Aaron Thow, Zach Tsekos (1)

Assist Streaks: Vladislav Mikhalchuk, Dakota Raabe, Cameron Wright (2) Brycen Martin, Tyler Penner (1)

Point Streaks of 2 or more: Wright (6) Fizer, Tsekos (3)

