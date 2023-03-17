Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs Stingrays (7:05pm)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (32-19-7-1) vs. South Carolina Stingrays (34-19-4-1)

March 17, 2022 | 7:05 PM |Regular Season Game #60

Bon Secours Wellness Arena | Greenville, SC

Referees: Alex Normandin (26)

Linesmen: Brady Fagan (89), Brandon Grillo (81)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Pregame Coverage begins at 6:45PM

LISTEN: Greenville Swamp Rabbits Broadcast Network

WATCH: FloHockey Live Stream

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits Mark Shelley (Play-by-Play) on the call

SWAMP RABBITS VS STINGRAYS SERIES

SEASON RECORD:

Overall: (3-3-1-0) Home: (2-1-0-0) Away: (1-2-1-0)

Last Meeting:

February 10, 2023 - Greenville 7 at South Carolina 5

Next Meeting:

April 6, 2023 - Greenville vs South Carolina

All-Time Record:

(76-73-16)

QUICK BITS

FALLING SHORT IN ATLANTA:

Greenville traveled to Gas South Arena for another pivotal game against the Gladiators on Tuesday night, and the game started with Brett Kemp's early opener to put the Rabbits in front. The story of the night was about the back-and-forth goal trading that the two sides participated in. The Rabbits took three separate leads between the first and the second periods, all of which were answered by the Gladiators before the third. Atlanta took its first lead of the game early in the third and would not relinquish it. An empty-net goal put the Rabbits in a two-goal hole, but Alex Ierullo netted a late tally for the Rabbits to bring them within one before the time ran out. Despite dropping back-to-back game to the Gladiators, the Swamp Rabbits captured the season-series win with six wins against their cross-border rivals.

SCOUTING THE STINGRAYS:

Despite seeing each other 15 times last season, tonight is just the eighth meeting between the Rabbits and the Stingrays this season. While the Rabbits have struggled against the Stingrays in North Charleston, the Rabbits have won two of the three games held at The Well. South Carolina has compiled a talented, young, offensive core that has produced the most goals (204) in the entire division. The offense isn't the only thing about the Stingrays that has turned heads, as the defense has allowed the second fewest goals in the South with 162. Tyler Wall and Clay Stevenson have proven a dynamic goaltending tandem, with both goalies boasting sub 3.00 goals-against-averages and upwards of .900 save-percentages. Bear Hughes, while only recording a pair of goals against the Rabbits this season, attracts the eyes of defenses as the team's leading scorer with 52 points. The rookie leads the team offensively and receives help from a veteran group of Justin Florek and Andrew Cherniwchan to wear down opposing defenders.

KEMP JUMPS BACK IN:

On Tuesday night, Brett Kemp fell one goal short of replicating a memorable night in November of 2021, when the then rookie netted his first career hat-trick against Atlanta. Kemp opened the scoring with the lone goal in the first period and added his 17th of the season in the second period. The pair of goals lifts the sophomore Rabbit to 70 points in 64 games in the ECHL, with 34 of those coming as lamp-lighters. In just three games against the Stingrays, Kemp has recorded a pair of goals and a pair of assists this season.

ICE IS HOT:

Rookie Alex Ierullo ranks 4th among ECHL scorers and 2nd among rookies with 70 points (23g, 47a). Over his last seven games, the winger has racked up 11 points (5g, 6a), including goals in each of his last three games. Against the Stingrays, Ierullo has netted 11 points in 7 games, leading all the Swamp Rabbits offense against their in-state rivals.

EBS THE HELPER:

Tanner Eberle has turned into everyone's best friend over the last three games, netting 7 assists over the span. In back-to-back games, the team's second leading scorer has posted three-assist performances.

WHAT'S ON TAP:

It's a quick turnaround for the Rabbits after tonight's home game, as they travel to Jacksonville tomorrow night. The Icemen are the division leaders and have battled the Rabbits to hard-fought decisions this season. Greenville is 4-4-2 against Jacksonville and will look to round out the season series with a win.

