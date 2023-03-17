Nailers Edge Admirals in Overtime

NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals fell to the Wheeling Nailers on Friday night, 4-3, in overtime.

In the first period, the Admirals started out slow being outshot at one point, 9-1. Ross Krieger would end up getting one past Norfolk starting goaltender Tomas Vomacka to give the Nailers the lead. It was the 32nd time this season the Nailers scored the game's first goal.

Seven minutes later, Ryan Foss put home a rebound in front of Nailers starting goaltender Brad Barone to tie the game at one. Just 20 seconds later, Wheeling's leading scorer Cedric Desruisseaux would continue his hot streak with his 26th goal of the season. Nearly one minute later, the scoring continued with Mathieu Roy getting his 12th of the season to tie the game at two.

Going into the second period, the Nailers led in shots 16-5. Vomacka continued to stand on his head in the period and made save-after-save keeping the game tied at two. Finally, Darick Louis-Jean capitalized on a slot opportunity and made it 3-2, Norfolk. With Louis-Jean's goal, the Admirals have now scored 67 second-period goals this season. For the remainder of the period, the Nailers searched for ways to solve Vomacka but just couldn't do so.

In the third period, the Admirals posted five shots to Wheeling's eight. Jordan Frasca would tie the game up at three with his fifth of the season. After a scoreless 18 more minutes, the game went into overtime.

In overtime, Sam Tremblay would be the hero for the Nailers scoring 2:31 into the period.

The Admirals return to home ice tomorrow night against the Wheeling Nailers on Virginia Beach City Series night, part two. Puck drop is set for 6:05 PM.

