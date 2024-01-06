Slow Start Sinks Moose
January 6, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
The Manitoba Moose (12-16-0-0) tangled with the North Division's Belleville Senators (15-11-2-2) on Saturday afternoon at Canada Life Centre for the first of two straight games. Manitoba was coming off a 3-2 defeat against Texas on Friday evening.
Belleville opened the scoring at the 9:04 point of the contest. A good shift of Senators offensive pressure led to a shot through traffic from Donovan Sebrango. Josh Currie was cruising in front and redirected the disc past Collin Delia from the slot. The tally by Currie was the lone goal of the first stanza. Mads Sogaard, making the start for Belleville, made four stops, while Delia ended the frame with four saves of his own as Manitoba trailed 1-0.
Belleville pushed the lead to two 1:38 into the middle period. Belleville won an offensive zone draw and pushed the puck acorss the dot to Graham McPhee. The forward's shot squeezed past the pads of Delia. The Moose struck back five minutes into the period on the power play. Brad Lambert sent a pass down to Jeffrey Viel. The latter put it into the crease before it hit a stick in front and tumbled up and over Sogaard. Belleville outshot Manitoba to the tune of 14-6 in the middle frame and led 2-1 after 40 minutes of play.
As time ticked down in the third frame, Manitoba pulled Delia in favour of the extra attacker. Despite decent opportunities generated by pressure in front, Belleville was able to keep Manitoba from tying the contest and iced the game with an empty net tally from Egor Sokolov with 19 seconds left. Delia was hit with the loss and ended with 26 stops, while Sogaard captured the road victory and made 15 stops of his own.
Quotable
Moose Forward Jeffrey Viel (Click for full interview)
"I think that once again it wasn't the best start. That's something that we definitely have to clean up. I thought we were better in the second, but we didn't win a lot of the battles. We also didn't get enough shots on goal. Hopefully tomorrow we will be better."
Statbook
Brad Lambert has notched three points (1G, 2A) his past two games
Jeffrey Viel registered his 50th career AHL goal
What's Next?
The Moose rematch with the Belleville Senators at Canada Life Centre on Sunday, Jan. 7. Puck drop is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT. It's the finale of two games on Minor Hockey Weekend. Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.
You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV.
