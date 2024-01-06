Askarov Blanks Eagles Again in 5-0 Win for Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, WI - Milwaukee goaltender Yaroslav Askarov turned in his second-consecutive shutout, stopping all 26 shots thrown his way, as the Admirals swept their two-game set against the Colorado Eagles with a 5-0 win on Saturday. Five different Milwaukee skaters found the back of the net, while forward Mark Jankowski paced the team with four assists.

After failing to convert on a four-minute power play, Milwaukee forward Zach L'Heureux would get the Admirals on the scoreboard first, as he collected a rebound on top of the crease and flipped it into the back of the net, putting Milwaukee on top 1-0 at the 9:49 mark of the first period.

The lead would grow to 2-0 when forward Liam Foudy finished off a breakaway with a shot from the low slot that would beat Eagles goalie Justus Annunen with 4:34 remaining in the opening frame.

Still leading 2-0 as the puck dropped on the second period, the Admirals would add an early tally when forward Fedor Svechkov buried a wrister from the top of the left-wing circle, stretching the advantage to 3-0 just 1:39 into the second stanza.

The onslaught would continue when forward Egor Afanasyev fielded a pass at the top of the crease and steered the puck into the back of the net, giving Milwaukee a 4-0 lead with 5:08 left to play in the middle frame.

The Admirals would go on to outshoot Colorado 13-10 in the period and headed to the second intermission still leading 4-0.

Milwaukee would add one final goal to the scoresheet when forward Carson Gicewicz camped out in the slot and deflected a shot from the point past Annunen, putting the Admirals up 5-0 at the 10:51 mark of the third period.

The Eagles were outshot in the contest by a final count of 38-26, as Colorado finished the night 0-for-4 on the power play and 4-for-4 on the penalty kill. Annunen suffered the loss in net, allowing five goals on 38 shots.

The Eagles will be back in action when they return home to take on the Coachella Valley Firebirds on Friday, January 12th at 7:05pm MT at Blue Arena.

