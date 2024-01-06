Griffins Extend Winning Streak to Five Games with Sweep of Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Michael Hutchinson's 29 saves backstopped the Grand Rapids Griffins to their first weekend road series sweep of the season with another 4-1 victory over the Iowa Wild at Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday.

The win extended the Griffins' win streak to a season-high of five games. Both Hutchinson and Sebastian Cossa shined against Iowa, as they combined for a .966 save percentage (57-for-59) while only allowing two goals in the weekend series. Joel L'Esperance's second-period tally lengthened his goal streak to five games, which is the team's longest goal streak of the season. Carter Mazur scored his sixth goal in eight games. Jonatan Berggren picked up two points in the contest with a tally and a helper.

The Griffins struck first against the Wild for the second night in a row, as Berggren fired the puck past Jesper Wallstedt from the bottom of the right circle at 3:25 for a 1-0 lead in the first period. Late in the opening frame, Iowa had a goal waved off during the play, which was then reviewed by officials and confirmed as no goal.

Just over five minutes into the second period, L'Esperance sent a blast into the net from the top of the right circle for his second power-play goal in as many games against the Wild with 14:43 remaining in the middle stanza. Grand Rapids added to its goal total roughly four minutes after L'Esperance's tally when Mazur scored while on the doorstep for a 3-0 Griffins lead at 8:51. Following a turnover, Sammy Walker was sprung on a breakaway, which ended with a shot being slipped under the pad of Hutchinson from the slot for Iowa's first goal of the evening with 6:03 remaining in the period.

In the waning minutes of the final frame, the Wild looked to score while 6-on-4. However, Josiah Didier launched the puck from the Griffins' left circle for a shorthanded empty-net goal at 15:10 to seal the Griffins' second straight 4-1 victory over Iowa.

Notes

- Trenton Bliss, who assisted on Berggren's goal, picked up his first point with Grand Rapids this season.

- Berggren extended his point streak (1-3--4) to three games.

- The Griffins have scored a power-play goal in four of their last five contests.

- Grand Rapids' penalty kill was perfect in the weekend series, going 8-for-8.

- After the Griffins started their season rough when playing on the road, the team has improved to 6-9-2-1 when playing away from home.

Box Score

Grand Rapids 1 2 1 - 4

Iowa 0 1 0 - 1

1st Period-1, Grand Rapids, Berggren 8 (Lombardi, Bliss), 3:25. Penalties-Rafferty Gr (interference), 9:07; Hain Ia (high-sticking), 14:35.

2nd Period-2, Grand Rapids, L'Esperance 11 (Kasper, Soderblom), 5:17 (PP). 3, Grand Rapids, Mazur 9 (Johansson, Berggren), 8:51. 4, Iowa, Walker 6 13:57. Penalties-Bankier Ia (slashing), 5:10; Wallinder Gr (hooking), 10:06; Johansson Gr (interference), 15:02.

3rd Period-5, Grand Rapids, Didier 3 15:10 (SH EN). Penalties-Mazur Gr (interference), 14:59; O'Leary Ia (slashing), 18:50.

Shots on Goal-Grand Rapids 7-14-8-29. Iowa 12-8-10-30.

Power Play Opportunities-Grand Rapids 1 / 3; Iowa 0 / 4.

Goalies-Grand Rapids, Hutchinson 8-7-1 (30 shots-29 saves). Iowa, Wallstedt 11-9-0 (28 shots-25 saves).

A-8,307

Three Stars

1. GR Berggren (goal, assist); 2. GR L'Esperance (goal); 3. GR Hutchinson (W, 29 saves)

Record / Next Game

Grand Rapids: 14-13-3-1 (32 pts.) / Wed., Jan. 10 vs. Milwaukee 7 p.m.

Iowa: 12-18-1-1 (26 pts.) / Fri., Jan. 12 at San Diego 9 p.m. CST

