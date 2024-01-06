Reign Blank Barracuda, 2-0

January 6, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release







Erik Portillo stopped all 25 shots he faced to record his second-career shutout and lead the Ontario Reign (17-10-3-1) to a 2-0 win over the San Jose Barracuda (11-15-4-0) on Friday night at Toyota Arena.

The Reign scored both of their goals via special teams in the second period, with Akil Thomas netting a a power play goal and Taylor Ward recording the team's second shorthanded goal of the year. Ontario also held their opponent scoreless on the power play for the fourth consecutive game.

Date: January 5, 2024

Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

1st 2nd 3rd Final SJ 0 0 0 0 ONT 0 2 0 2

Shots PP SJ 25 0/3 ONT 27 1/4

Three Stars -

1. Erik Portillo (ONT)

2. Akil Thomas (ONT)

3. Taylor Ward (ONT)

W: Erik Portillo

L: Eetu Makiniemi

