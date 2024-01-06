Islanders Host Checkers in Back-To-Back Games

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders (9-19-2-0) continue a five-game homestand with back-to-back matchups against the Charlotte Checkers (16-12-3-0) this weekend. The series begins at 7 p.m. tonight and ends with a 3 p.m. rematch on Sunday. The Islanders are looking to snap a two-game slide and a three-game losing streak at Total Mortgage Arena following a 3-2 loss to the Hartford Wolf Pack on Thursday. Otto Koivula (PP) and Cole Bardreau each scored a goal, while Brian Pinho collected a game-high two assists. Ruslan Iskhakov recorded one assist to extend his point streak to a season-long six games and Henrik Tikkanen made 21 saves during his second AHL appearance.

GAME AT A GLANCE

Tonight's game is the fifth of eight meetings between the Islanders and Checkers this season, and the first of four in Connecticut. The Islanders won the most recent matchup on Dec. 16th in Charlotte when Robin Salo scored the game-winning goal at 1:46 of overtime to solidify a 4-3 victory. However, the Checkers have recorded points in all four meetings so far including back-to-back shutouts from Darien native Spencer Knight on Oct. 28th (2-0) and Dec. 15th (3-0). Charlotte's Lucas Carlsson and Justin Sourdif lead all players in the season series with two goals and two assists each.

VIEW FROM CHARLOTTE

The Checkers complete a six-game road trip this weekend with their first visit to Total Mortgage Arena. Charlotte is coming off a 4-1 loss to the Hershey Bears on Wednesday, despite scoring the first goal just 2:25 into the game from Justin Sourdif. Leading scorer Lucas Carlsson was held off the scoresheet for the first time in four games, but he continues to pace the Checkers in goals (10), assists (14) and points (24). Carlsson is second overall in the AHL in shots (123) and game-winning goals (5), and his 10 goals are tied for the most among all AHL defensemen. Charlotte enters the weekend ranked sixth in the Atlantic Division, four points ahead of Lehigh Valley for the final playoff spot.

LEADING SCORER HITS CENTURY MARK

Bridgeport's leading scorer, Ruslan Iskhakov, is set to cross the century mark tonight as he gears up for his 100th AHL game. It will also be his 100th game with Bridgeport. Iskhakov carries a six-game point streak into the weekend with three goals and five assists over that span. It's the longest scoring streak for any Islanders' player this season. The 22-year-old forward paces Bridgeport in goals (10), assists (15), points (25), shots (75) and multi-point games (8). He is tied for the team lead is game-winning goals (3) and power-play points (7).

MILITARY APPRECIATION NIGHT

Tonight is 'Military Appreciation Night' presented by Superior Fence & Rail. The first 2,500 fans will receive a free Islanders, camouflage hat, and the team will wear specialty military-themed jerseys that are up for auction online until 9 p.m. All proceeds support the UCONN Entrepreneurship Bootcamp for Veterans.

QUICK HITS

Otto Koivula's first-period goal Thursday was his 63rd career goal with Bridgeport, tying Steve Bernier (2016-20) for sixth place on the team's all-time list... He trails Travis St. Denis (2016-20) by two goals for fifth place... Koivula enters the weekend on a three-game point streak (one goal, five assists)... Kyle MacLean has assists in back-to-back games... The Islanders power play has scored in three straight games and is 6-for-21 over its last six, an impressive 28.6%... Ken Appleby was recalled by the New York Islanders for the second time this season on Wednesday.

AFFILIATES

New York Islanders (18-10-10): Last 5-1 W at Arizona, Thursday -- Next: Tonight at Vegas, 10 p.m. ET

Worcester Railers (14-11-3-2): Last: 5-4 SOW vs. Trois-Rivières, last night -- Next: Tonight vs. Trois-Rivières, 7:05 p.m. ET

