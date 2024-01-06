Game Notes - HSK vs CGY
January 6, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release
The Wranglers are back at it on Saturday night as they host the Henderson Silver Knights at the Scotiabank Saddledome.
After picking up a 5-1 win against the 'Knights on Friday night, the Wranglers are the first team in the Western Conference to reach the 20-win mark this season (20-9-3-0) as they lead both the conference and the Pacific Division with 43 points.
Puck drop: 7pm MT.
WRANGLERS UPCOMING SCHEDULE:
DATE TIME (MST) OPPONENT VENUE
Jan. 11, 2024 7:00pm vs Ontario Scotiabank Saddledome
Jan. 12, 2024 7:00pm vs Ontario Scotiabank Saddledome
Head-2-Head:
The Wranglers and Silver Knights meet for the fourth time this season on Saturday night.
Calgary has won all three games against Henderson this season, outscoring the 'Knights 14-6 in that span.
Six points separate the two teams with the Wranglers leading the Pacific Division with 43 points, while the Silver Knights (17-4-1-2) are tied for fourth with 37 points.
WRANGLERS PLAYER TO WATCH: Emilio Pettersen
Keep your eye on Emilio Pettersen this afternoon.
Pettersen has the 'Knights number this season, with six points (2g,4a) in three games this season.
Coming off a three-point night (1g,2a) against Henderson on Friday night, Pettersen now sits second in team scoring with 26 points (7g,19a) in 32 games.
"I grew up watching Blasty... it was an honour to wear it."
ONE TIMERS:
Matt Coronato leads the team in scoring with 28 points (12g,16a) in 24 games.
Mark Rassell scored his first career AHL goal against the Silver Knights on Friday.
Dustin Wolf (14-5-1-3) is tied for third most wins amongst qualified goaltenders with 14.
