Wolves Blanked by Roadrunners 4-0

January 6, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release







ROSEMONT, Ill.-The Chicago Wolves wrapped up a five-game homestand with a 4-0 loss to the Tucson Roadrunners on Saturday night at Allstate Arena.

The Wolves were unable to solve Roadrunners goaltender Dylan Wells, who had 19 saves to record the shutout and snap Chicago's two-game winning and three-game points streaks.

The Roadrunners got on the board early when Milos Kelemen found the back of the net just 1 minute, 26 seconds into the opening period. Later in the first, Tucson went up 2-0 on Travis Barron's score.

The Roadrunners kept coming and notched two more goals in the second to take a 4-0 lead headed into the intermission. First, John Leonard scored and then Victor Soderstrom followed with a power-play tally.

Neither team tallied in the third period.

Keith Kinkaid (26 saves) suffered the loss in goal for the Wolves while Wells earned the victory for the Roadrunners.

The Wolves fell to 10-16-3-2 on the season while Tucson moved to 20-10-1-1.

Chicago went 2-2-1-0 on the homestand and will now embark on a five-game road trip.

Next up: The Wolves travel to Texas to face the Stars on Jan. 13 (7 p.m.).

Media interested in covering the Wolves during the 2023-24 season should contact Wolves Director of Public Relations, Chris Kuc.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.