Silver Knights Drop 1-0 Contest to Wranglers in Shootout
January 6, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights were defeated by the Calgary Wranglers in the shootout, 1-0, at the Saddledome on Saturday evening. Goaltender Jesper Vikman stopped 32 of 32 shots against.
The first and second periods both remained scoreless throughout. Vikman stopped 17 of 17 shots in the second period, supported by the Silver Knights' special teams killing three penalties.
Although both teams created strong chances in the third period, including six shots from Jakub Demek and four from Tyler Benson, the game remained 0-0 going into overtime.
Vikman stopped both Calgary overtime shots to send the game to a shootout. Cole Schwindt made the lone successful shootout attempt to give the Wranglers a 1-0 victory.
The Silver Knights will return to the ice on Friday, January 12, where they'll face off against the Milwaukee Admirals at home. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. PT.
