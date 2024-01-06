Iowa Drops 4-1 Decision to Grand Rapids
January 6, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild fell to the Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena by a 4-1 score for the second straight night. Sammy Walker scored Iowa's lone goal.
Jonatan Berggren and the Griffins took a 1-0 lead 3:25 into the game when Berggren walked off the wall and tucked a shot under the blocker of Jesper Wallstedt (25 saves).
Iowa nearly tied the game with seconds remaining in the period, but a Grand Rapids defenseman pulled the puck off the goal line to preserve the one-goal advantage.
The Wild outshot the Griffins 12-7 in the opening frame.
Grand Rapids added a second goal 5:17 into the second when Joel L'Esperance hammered a one-timer from the right hash inside the far post on the power play.
Carter Mazur finished off a backdoor pass from Albert Johansson to put the Griffins up 3-0 at 8:51.
Walker pulled Iowa back within two goals with a breakaway wrist shot under the blocker of Michael Hutchinson (29 saves) with 6:03 to play in the middle frame.
Grand Rapids led 3-1 and held a 21-20 shot advantage through 40 minutes.
Josiah Didier capped the scoring with a full-length shorthanded empty-net goal with 4:50 remaining.
Iowa outshot Grand Rapids 30-29. The Wild went 0-for-4 on the man advantage while the Griffins were 1-for-3 on the power play.
Iowa kicks off a five-game road trip on Friday, Jan. 12 at 9 p.m. with a visit to Pechanga Arena to take on the San Diego Gulls.
