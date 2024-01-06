Nine-Game Win Streak Snapped for Bears in 5-3 Loss to Wolf Pack

Hershey, PA - The Hershey Bears (28-7-0-0) saw their second season-high nine-game win streak snapped in a 5-3 loss to the Hartford Wolf Pack (18-15-5-0) on Saturday night at GIANT Center. The defeat also ended Hershey's season-high six-game win streak on home ice.

Hartford took a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 11:30 of the first period as Jake Leschyshyn knocked home a loose puck at the left of Bears goaltender Clay Stevenson. The goal marked the first time Hershey had surrendered a power-play goal since Dec. 13 vs. Providence, ending an eight-game stretch for the Bears.

Late in the period, Aaron Ness negated a Hartford breakout at the left point of the Wolf Pack blue line. His shot was redirected by Ivan Miroshnichenko and Garrett Roe past Louis Domingue at 17:58 to tie the game with Roe's fourth tally of the season.

The Bears took their first lead of the night at 1:37 of the second period, when Hershey's power-play unit skated into the offensive zone and Jimmy Huntington put home his seventh of the season at 1:37 from Mike Vecchione and Roe.

Henrik Rybinski gave the Bears a two-goal cushion with his second goal in as many games at 2:16, as Alex Limoges passed the puck to Riley Sutter, who threaded the puck through two Hartford skaters to Rybinski in the neutral zone for a breakaway. Rybinski head-faked as he skated in on Domingue to draw the netminder to the left, then lofted a backhand shot past the blocker of a sliding Domingue into the top-right corner of the net for his second of the season.

Hartford battled back before the frame was up, however, as Matthew Robertson scored at 12:33 and Connor Mackey drew the visitors level at 16:57 to make it a 3-3 score.

The Wolf Pack regained a 4-3 lead 23 seconds into the third period when Hershey found itself hemmed within its own zone, and an opportunistic Brett Berard smacked the puck through Stevenson.

A late penalty to Hartford put the Bears on the man advantage with under two minutes remaining in regulation, and Hershey pulled Stevenson in a gamble to try and tie the game, but Leschyshyn scored his second of the night, a shorthanded empty netter, at 18:17.

Shots finished 29-25 in favor of the Wolf Pack. Stevenson put up a 24-for-28 effort in the loss for Hershey; Domingue earned the victory for Hartford with a 22-for-25 effort. Hershey went 1-for-5 on the power play; the Wolf Pack went 1-for-2 with the man advantage.

